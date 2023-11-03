JEE Main 2024 registration begins: How to apply online and 5 helpful prep apps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for JEE Main 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications on jeemain.nta.ac.in until November 30. The official notification was released on November 1. JEE Main 2024 will consist of two sessions: Session 1 (January 24 - February 1, 2024) and Session 2 (April 1 - April 15, 2024). Candidates can opt to apply for one or both sessions and pay the exam fee accordingly.

Notably, NTA allows candidates to appear in both sessions, and the best score will be considered in the final result, eliminating the need to reapply. The detailed schedule, eligibility criteria, and application procedure are available below.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2024 Registration

1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on 'JEE Main 2024 Registration' notification.

3. Register and complete the application.

4. Upload documents, make the payment, and submit.

5. Save a printout of the application for reference.

Revised JEE Main 2024 Syllabus:

This year, NTA has revised the JEE Main 2024 syllabus, reducing the number of topics, particularly in the chemistry subject.

Top 5 Apps for JEE Main 2024 Preparation

1. JEE Main Preparation

This free app covers the complete JEE Main syllabus, offering detailed lessons by toppers, structured question sets, and mock tests.

2. Toppr

This is an online practice and test series app focused on IIT JEE and AIPMT preparation. It offers real-time feedback and a vast question bank across Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

3. Byju's

Byju's provides free competitive exam preparation, featuring video lessons by expert teachers for exams like IIT JEE, AIPMT, and CAT. It uses predictive learning modules and has produced top 100 IIT ranks in the past.

4. Unacademy

This online learning platform offers video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests for JEE Main. It boasts a comprehensive library of content created by expert teachers, along with live classes and doubt-solving sessions.

5. Khan Academy

A non-profit organization offering free educational resources, Khan Academy provides a comprehensive JEE Main preparation program, including video lectures, practice questions, and interactive exercises.

Prepare for JEE Main 2024 with these apps and ensure your successful application by following the steps outlined above. Don't miss the opportunity to register for this crucial exam that can shape your future.