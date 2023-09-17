Icon
Jio AirFiber internet service to launch Sept. 19; Stream HD videos, play games at 'super-fast' speeds

Jio AirFiber internet service to launch Sept. 19; Stream HD videos, play games at 'super-fast' speeds

Reliance Jio is set to launch Jio AirFiber, a 'super-fast' wireless internet service for homes and offices, promising speeds up to 1.5 Gbps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 19:00 IST
Jio AirFiber is scheduled to launch on September 19. (JIO)
Jio AirFiber is scheduled to launch on September 19. (JIO)

Reliance Jio is about to launch its new wireless internet service, Jio AirFiber, on September 19. This internet service is for homes and offices and will be super fast, allowing you to stream HD videos, play games online, and have smooth video calls. Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani shared this exciting news during the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Jio AirFiber Price and Features

Jio AirFiber is expected to be priced at around Rs. 6,000. It might be a bit more expensive than regular internet because it comes with a portable device.

What's cool about Jio AirFiber is that it has features like parental controls, support for Wi-Fi 6, and a built-in security firewall. Unlike Jio Fiber, which needs professionals to set up, Jio AirFiber is easy to use, like a plug-and-play solution. Also read: Cyber Attack! How Hackers Broke Into MGM Resorts

Jio AirFiber vs. Jio Fiber

Now, here's the difference between Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber. Jio Fiber uses cables to give you the internet, while Jio AirFiber uses wireless signals to connect directly to your home or office. This means it doesn't rely on cables and depends on a clear signal from Jio towers.

Jio AirFiber offers faster internet, up to 1.5 Gbps, which is more than Jio Fiber's 1 Gbps speed. However, the actual speed might vary depending on how close you are to the nearest tower.

Jio Fiber doesn't cover every place in India, but Jio AirFiber, with its wireless technology, can reach more areas without being limited by cables.

Jio AirFiber vs. Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber both come with modern Wi-Fi 6 technology routers, offering advantages over the older Wi-Fi 5 technology. This means they provide faster speeds, less delay, and broader coverage for your internet needs. However, the speed you get from both will depend on the network coverage in your area because they both use 5G connections through SIM cards.

Both Jio and Airtel will offer apps for Android and iOS users to help manage their subscriptions and router settings. These apps will include features like parental controls, connection limits, and tips on finding the best internet spot in your home or office.

Right now, Airtel Xstream AirFiber promises a speed of 100 Mbps with its 6 months plan priced at Rs. 7,733.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 18:59 IST
