Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xtream Fiber: Know the plans, prices, and internet speed

Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xtream Fiber: Both companies offer monthly prepaid plans, but there are some differences. Know the plans, prices, and the internet speed they offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 14:16 IST
Two of the popular broadband internet service providers in the country are Reliance Jio Fiber and Airtel Xtream Fiber. Both offer prepaid and postpaid internet connections and provide their services across the country, so even if you move, you can just relocate your connection. However, if you are planning to buy a new internet connection, which of the two will be better for you? We take a look at the plans, prices, and internet speeds on offer, so you can make a more informed decision. Here, we will only be considering the monthly prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio Fiber plans

With the Jio Fiber, you can get a monthly prepaid plan for anywhere between 30 Mbps and 1 Gbps. All of these plans are unlimited, which means that you do not have to worry about using it too much or downloading large files. Additionally, some plans come with some additional benefits that include free subscriptions to streaming services.

The entry-level plan is 30 Mbps where you just get unlimited internet access. This will cost you Rs. 399. The next is the 100 Mbps plan at Rs. 699 which also comes with just the unlimited internet on offer. The third is the 150 Mbps plan where users can get unlimited internet for a month, alongside a free subscription to 18 streaming apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, ALTBalaji, and more. This will cost you Rs. 999.

Then, there is a 300 Mbps plan with free unlimited internet and access to 19 streaming apps. This offers a subscription to Netflix alongside the abovementioned platforms. It costs Rs. 1499 a month. The 500 Mbps plan offers everything that the 300 Mbps plan does, just higher speed internet, and it will come at a price of Rs. 2499. The highest tier is the 1 Gbps internet speed, where there are two plans.

The first is the 1 Gbps unlimited plan which is priced at Rs. 3999. The second is the 1 Gbps plan with 6600 GB data, at the price of Rs. 8499. If you are confused, the second tier exists because as per Reliance Jio's Fair Usage Policy (FUP), unlimited data gets capped at 3,300 GB.

Airtel Xtream Fiber plans

Airtel Xtream Fiber plans start at 40 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. Some of the tiers carry an extra charge for a TV Box that gives users 350 TV channels to watch.

There are two plans at 40 Mbps at Rs. 499 and Rs. 699 (TV Box) which offer unlimited internet for a month, as well as 1 year of Xstream Premium and Wynk. The 100 Mbps plan charges Rs. 799 and offers the same as the tier before it, but there is no TV Box available. Next, 200 Mbps has two plans at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1099 (TV Box) which offer 1 year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and 10 more OTT apps, alongside unlimited internet.

The 300 Mbps plan is available for Rs. 1498 and Rs. 1599 (TV Box) where users also get a free subscription to Netflix (Standard) alongside everything else offered above. The final plan is 1 Gbps at Rs. 3999 which is bundled with everything in the 300 Mbps plan.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 13:01 IST
