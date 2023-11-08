Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023: Know what is 'Filmed on iPhone' all about

Every year Apple brings something new to their iPhones, with each generation we get improved performance, battery life, design, etc. However, this year, Apple made a significant jump in upgrading the iPhone 15 model camera. While we are hearing about the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera, Apple with the launch of their M3 MacBook announced that the whole event was shot on iPhone and edited on iMac. Now, to encourage aspiring filmmakers, Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 has announced a new initiative called “Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone” programme. Know all about it here.

Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone

The Jio MAMI Filmed on iPhone is a programme where five talented filmmakers will be given the opportunity to revive traditional cinematic ways and create a short film that will be filmed with iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Pro. Therefore, the short film by creators will not include big cameras or numerous editing tools, they will just have to use an iPhone and an iMac to create a whole film.

Jio MAMI in collaboration with Apple has selected five filmmakers who illustrate modern cinematic ways through their films. The filmmakers include Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai and Saumyananda Sahi. These selected candidates will be mentored by Vishal Bhardwaj who is famously known for his award-winning short film, “Fursat” on iPhone. Additionally, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy will also be mentoring the selected filmmakers. Festival Director of Jio MAMI, Anupama Chopra said, “We are thrilled to announce Jio MAMI Select—Filmed on iPhone—to empower young and emerging filmmakers to tell stories that they are passionate about. Can't wait to see all incredible things that these filmmakers do with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Pro.”

Later, a special screening event will be conducted in collaboration with the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival where the short films shot on iPhones will be showcased. The event will take place in April 2024. After the first screening, the short film will be made available on Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's YouTube channel.