Jio partners Netflix, rolls out bundled prepaid plans

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, announced its partnership with Netflix on Friday. Now, Jio will be offering Netflix subscriptions with select prepaid plans. While the streaming service was being bundled with Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, it has now become the first telecom provider to offer Netflix subscriptions with prepaid plans. This will enable its 400 million prepaid subscribers to consume Netflix content without any additional subscription charges.

Jio-Netflix partnership announced

Announcing this prepaid bundle partnership, Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited said, “The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow.”

Netflix is one of the world's leading streaming services and along with global content such as Money Heist, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and more, it also features curated content for Indian viewers in local languages. Delhi Crime, Lust Stories, and RRR are some of the most popular Netflix shows and films in the country. Netflix plans in India start at Rs. 149 per month which offers 480p streaming on mobile only. On the other hand, Rs. 649 per month is the highest-priced plan where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all devices. But with Jio's prepaid plans, users can now binge-watch all the content for free.

Speaking on this partnership, Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix said, “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Jio. Our collection of must watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world.”

Jio Prepaid Netflix bundle

1. Rs. 1099 plan - This Jio prepaid plan comes with an 84-day validity period, where consumers get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of data. However, if you're part of the Jio Welcome offer and have a compatible 5G handset, you can take advantage of unlimited 5G data. It is priced at Rs. 1099. This plan comes bundled with the mobile-only plan of Netflix, allowing you to stream Netflix content in 480p on your smartphones only.

2. 1499 plan - This higher-priced plan comes bundled with Netflix's basic plan. You get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, and TV. Along with the Netflix bundle, you will also get unlimited voice calling and 3GB daily data. You can also take advantage of unlimited 5G data with Jio's Welcome offer if you have a compatible 5G handset.