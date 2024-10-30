 Jio Payment finally gets RBI nod, to rival Paytm and others in… | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Jio Payment finally gets RBI nod, to rival Paytm and others in…

Jio Payment finally gets RBI nod, to rival Paytm and others in…

Jio Payment Solutions has received RBI approval to operate as an online payment aggregator, positioning itself to compete in India's digital financial services market effectively.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 14:56 IST
Icon
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
image caption
1/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G phone has emerged as the new phone for the masses. For less than Rs. 1000 it will even provide internet access. It is the phone with the lowest Net-enabled entry price. (ANI)
image caption
2/6 It will go under beta testing for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones starting on July 7, ANI reported. (ANI)
image caption
3/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G smartphone comes with affordable internet services with basic recharge plans starting at Rs. 23 for 28 days, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, an ANI report added. (Jio)
Jio Payment
4/6 Other operators typically offer a basic plan priced at Rs. 179 for 28 days with voice calls and 2GB of data. Jio claims that their basic plan is not only 30% cheaper but also provides 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings from other operators. (Jio)
image caption
5/6 Additionally, Jio offers annual plans for the feature phone, costing Rs. 1234 for 12 months, which includes unlimited calls and 168 GB of data. (ANI)
image caption
6/6 Some other features of the new JioBharat phone include a 1.77-inch TFT display, 0.3MP camera, 1000mAh battery, SD card support up to 128GB, and 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. (Jio)
Jio Payment
icon View all Images
Jio Payment Solutions gets RBI approval to operate as a digital payment service in India. (Jio)

Jio Payment Solutions, part of Jio Financial Services (JFS), has received regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator, beginning October 28, 2024. This authorization allows Jio Payments to manage digital transactions between merchants and consumers, positioning it as a competitor in the payment services sector, similar to platforms like Paytm.

Strategic Market Position Amid Competitor Challenges

With this approval, Jio Payments becomes part of a select group of RBI-certified online payment aggregators, which marks a significant step in India's digital payments industry. The timing is notable, as Paytm, a major digital payments provider, has recently encountered regulatory restrictions that limit its ability to onboard new users. These constraints create an opening for Jio Payments to potentially expand its influence and reach in the digital financial space, possibly capturing a larger segment of the market.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Is YouTube hiding view counts, upload dates on the homepage? Company responds to media report

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The role of an online payment aggregator enables Jio Payments to offer businesses and merchants the tools to accept multiple payment types, such as debit and credit cards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, e-wallets, and others. Jio's move into this area complements its existing services through Jio Payments Bank, which provides digital savings accounts with biometric access, as well as physical debit cards, serving an existing user base of over 1.5 million active customers.

Also read: 5 best travel-friendly gaming laptops in India

RBI's Approval Strengthens Jio's Fintech Ambitions

The RBI's decision underscores the bank's confidence in Jio's compliance with regulatory standards, setting the stage for Jio to play a more prominent role in India's rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem. JFS has made it clear that its ambitions include enhancing its digital banking and payments portfolio, and this approval aligns with those goals.

This development for Jio Payments arrives as Paytm faces ongoing regulatory issues. Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm's financial arm, was recently restricted by the RBI from onboarding new customers due to compliance-related matters. This has limited Paytm's ability to expand, opening opportunities for other providers, including Jio, to cater to unmet demands in digital payments.

Also read: iPhones worth 50,447 crore shipped from India as Apple shifts China focus

Jio Financial Services, spun off from Reliance Industries, focuses on investment, financing, insurance brokerage, payment banking, and aggregator services. As reported by CNBC TV 18, in August 2024, JFS increased its stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82.17 percent, reinforcing its strategic investment in financial services. The move aims to solidify JFS's position as it continues to develop its suite of services in India's competitive fintech market, with an eye on further expansion and innovation.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 14:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets