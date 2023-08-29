Home Tech News “Jio promises Artificial Intelligence to everyone, everywhere”: Mukesh Ambani at AGM

“Jio promises Artificial Intelligence to everyone, everywhere”: Mukesh Ambani at AGM

Mukesh Ambani on Monday also announced that the company will launch Jio AirFiber this Ganesh Chaturthi

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 07:11 IST
“Jio promises Artificial Intelligence to everyone, everywhere” (JIO)
“Jio promises Artificial Intelligence to everyone, everywhere” (JIO)

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said on Monday that Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific Artificial Intelligence models and solutions across domains, aimed at delivering the benefit of the new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government.

"Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," Mukesh Ambani said at Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting.

“India has the scale. India has the data. India has the talent. But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI's immense computational demands,” he said.

“But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI's immense computational demands. As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both Cloud and Edge locations. And we will do this while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future,” he added.

Given India's strong IT industry and a large set of data, AI-based utilities can leverage huge potential in the country. Many nations in the world have been using AI technologies for better service delivery and to reduce human intervention but fears of job losses remain.

Mukesh Ambani on Monday also announced that the company will launch Jio AirFiber this Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19). Reliance aims to tap the untapped segment with an addressable market of over 200 million Indian homes.

What is Jio AirFiber:

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.

Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 07:10 IST
