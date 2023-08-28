Home Tech News JioAirFiber will launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, reveals Mukesh Ambani during RIL AGM

JioAirFiber will launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, reveals Mukesh Ambani during RIL AGM

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday that JioAirFiber will launch on Ganesh Chaturthi.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 15:16 IST
Jio Air Fiber
Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Ambani also said that Reliance has been the forerunner of emerging new India. (Jio)
After announcing that Reliance Industries has cumulatively invested $150 billion in the last 10 years, the biggest amount by any Indian corporation, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday that JioAirFiber will launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, Sept 19.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Ambani also said that Reliance has been the forerunner of emerging new India. For the unaware, Jio Air Fiber promises to offer a fiber-like 5G network wirelessly over the air. It can act as a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, providing network connectivity to every corner of the home using Jio True 5G.

"We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them," he said.

Earlier, it was revealed that Reliance Industries has appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as directors to the board of the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate.

Jio is one of India's foremost 5G data providers, and the company announced that its 5G network covers 96 percent of towns, and it plans to cover the entire country by December 2023. Ambani also announced that Jio's customer base has crossed the 450 million subscriber mark, having over 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue.

Ambani said that Jio was launched 7 years ago with the aim to transform India into a Premier Digital Society. “We have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire”, the RIL Chairman added.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 14:36 IST
