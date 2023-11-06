Icon
Home Tech News JioMotive OBD device for cars: Know how it can benefit you and grab a 58% discount too

JioMotive OBD device for cars: Know how it can benefit you and grab a 58% discount too

Reliance Jio has launched its first-ever OBD device for cars called JioMotive, which can turn any car into a smart car. It offers features like real-time GPS tracking, geo-fencing, health status monitoring, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 10:02 IST
Icon
JioMotive
The new Reliance JioMotive device can fit into your vehicle’s OBD port. Know its features. (Reliance Digital)
JioMotive
The new Reliance JioMotive device can fit into your vehicle’s OBD port. Know its features. (Reliance Digital)

Want to turn your normal vehicle into a smart car with features like vehicle tracking, real-time GPS, and more? Now you can! Reliance Jio, one of India's top telecommunications companies, has announced the launch of its first-ever OBD device for cars called JioMotive. The company says it can turn any car into ‘smart in minutes'. It offers a plethora of features that promise to enhance the vehicle's security as well as add to the convenience of driving. Let us take a closer look.

JioMotive: Features

JioMotive fits into your vehicle's On-board diagnostics (OBD) port which is located beneath the steering wheel on most vehicles. It features real-time 4G GPS vehicle tracking, meaning you can track its movements instantaneously in real-time. It features an e-SIM, meaning you can connect it to your existing data plan, eliminating the need to purchase a separate SIM card.

The device also features Geo Fencing. You can set up virtual boundaries on the map to keep a check on your vehicle's whereabouts. If it moves out of the marked area, you will receive an alert. There's also a time fencing feature that lets you know when your vehicle has been turned on.

Another smart feature is Health Status Monitoring which provides insights into your vehicle's health such as battery percentage, and engine load, and you get Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) alerts in case anything goes wrong. The Driving Performance Analysis gives you information about your driving style and habits, while JioMotive also features a trip tracker. Other features include anti-theft, and accident detection.

At launch, Reliance Jio said in a release, “Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car's internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring.”

JioMotive: Pricing and availability

JioMotive retails for Rs. 11999 but it is available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 4999 right now, giving you a discount of almost 58 percent. The services offered are subscription-based with the first year being free. After the period ends, you can avail all of the features at Rs. 599 per year. Do note that the device only works with a Jio SIM card.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 10:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon