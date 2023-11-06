JioMotive OBD device for cars: Know how it can benefit you and grab a 58% discount too

Want to turn your normal vehicle into a smart car with features like vehicle tracking, real-time GPS, and more? Now you can! Reliance Jio, one of India's top telecommunications companies, has announced the launch of its first-ever OBD device for cars called JioMotive. The company says it can turn any car into ‘smart in minutes'. It offers a plethora of features that promise to enhance the vehicle's security as well as add to the convenience of driving. Let us take a closer look.

JioMotive: Features

JioMotive fits into your vehicle's On-board diagnostics (OBD) port which is located beneath the steering wheel on most vehicles. It features real-time 4G GPS vehicle tracking, meaning you can track its movements instantaneously in real-time. It features an e-SIM, meaning you can connect it to your existing data plan, eliminating the need to purchase a separate SIM card.

The device also features Geo Fencing. You can set up virtual boundaries on the map to keep a check on your vehicle's whereabouts. If it moves out of the marked area, you will receive an alert. There's also a time fencing feature that lets you know when your vehicle has been turned on.

Another smart feature is Health Status Monitoring which provides insights into your vehicle's health such as battery percentage, and engine load, and you get Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) alerts in case anything goes wrong. The Driving Performance Analysis gives you information about your driving style and habits, while JioMotive also features a trip tracker. Other features include anti-theft, and accident detection.

At launch, Reliance Jio said in a release, “Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car's internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring.”

JioMotive: Pricing and availability

JioMotive retails for Rs. 11999 but it is available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 4999 right now, giving you a discount of almost 58 percent. The services offered are subscription-based with the first year being free. After the period ends, you can avail all of the features at Rs. 599 per year. Do note that the device only works with a Jio SIM card.