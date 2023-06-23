JioPhone 5G leaked images hint at upcoming design, launch timeline and price

Reliance Jio, the telecom giant, is preparing to release the highly anticipated JioPhone 5G later this year. Although specific details about the phone have not been officially confirmed, some recently leaked images of the purported device provide new insights into its design. Some live images, shared on Twitter by a user @ArpitNahiMila, reveal a few key features of upcoming JioPhone 5G and even its likely price.

The leaked images showcase both the front and back design of the handset. At the top centre of the rear side, there appears to be a dual camera setup, possibly led by a 13-megapixel AI camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the display features a water drop-style notch that houses what could be a 5-megapixel front camera. The back of the device is purportedly made of a fibre plastic body, and the Jio logo is prominently displayed.

In addition to the design insights, the tweet by @ArpitNahiMila also hints at a possible launch timeline for the JioPhone 5G. According to the tipster, the device is expected to be unveiled between Diwali and New Year.

Furthermore, some key specifications for the smartphone are mentioned. The handset might be powered by either a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 SoC, although a previous report suggested that it could be equipped with the Snapdragon 480 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

Other rumoured specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the phone is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. To keep users connected for longer periods, the JioPhone 5G may come with a sizable 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

In the tweet, the price of the JioPhone 5G is mentioned as being under Rs. 10000. Other sources have a similar estimate. Industry estimates from a CounterPoint Research report suggest a range between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000.

It is worth noting that the JioPhone 5G is anticipated to come preloaded with Google Mobile Services and various Jio apps, further enhancing its functionality and user experience. This aligns with Reliance's collaboration with Google, as announced last year, to develop an affordable 5G smartphone.

As the leaked images and details circulate, anticipation builds for the launch of the JioPhone 5G, which promises to bring 5G connectivity and a host of features at an affordable price point.