Jupiter deflected asteroid that hit Earth and killed all dinosaurs 65 mn years ago, says Brian Cox

A massive asteroid had struck Earth causing mass extinction of dinosaurs. Experts believe Jupiter is to be blamed for the asteroid strike on Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 17:34 IST
We have all heard stories about the asteroid strike on Earth 65 million years ago causing the mass extinction of dinosaurs. However, there are multiple theories surrounding the claims and every now and then we get to know a new fact. One theory that has been shared by Professor Brian Cox - Physicist, says that Jupiter deflected the asteroid towards Earth.

The reason behind asteroid strike on Earth

According to Professor Cox, in a video shared by @tech_topia, Jupiter has a massive mass. It has two and a half times greater mass than all the other planets and moons put together in the solar system, making it a dominant planet. He says that, after the Sun, it is the only planet with a profound gravitational influence. As scary as it sounds, Jupiter is known for its protection mechanism which shields the planet from other massive space rocks, but in one instance, instead of saving life, it actually ended up taking lives. In the case of the asteroid strike 65 mn years ago, it became a destroyer of life.

Cox says, “It is highly likely or possible that it was deflected into a collision course with Earth by Jupiter.” He further added that, “Jupiter is the creator and the destroyer of the worlds.”

Massive cosmic events such as an asteroid or comet strike occur infrequently. However, these cosmic events can also result in the extinction of species as happened 65 million years ago. Due to this asteroid strike, dinosaurs were driven into extinction.

Impact of asteroid striking Earth

According to a NASA report, the Chicxulub asteroid is suspected to have hit the Earth's surface and it had global-scale environmental effects that led to the nd extinction of the dinosaurs - the dominant species on the planet at that time. The event occurred in the Yucatan region of Mexico. The asteroid was 10 km to 15 km in diameter. In addition, a huge number of other species and much of the Earth's flora and fauna were also wiped out by this event both on land and in the ocean. However, this catastrophic event also caused the rise of mammals and the eventual rule of the planet by humanity.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 17:34 IST
