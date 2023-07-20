Home Tech News Leaked! Google engineers' salary details just got revealed; Rs. 2.29 cr highest base salary

Leaked! Google engineers' salary details just got revealed; Rs. 2.29 cr highest base salary

Leaked data reveals Google's high salaries, with software engineers topping the chart at 2.29 crore base salary in 2022.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 18:21 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google
View all Images
Google's top software engineers earn 5.90 crore base salary, leaked data revealed. (Pexels)

Confidential information regarding the salaries of Google employees has been leaked and it shpows that the company is one of the highest-paying tech firms. According to Business Insider, the median total compensation for Google employees in 2022 was $279,802, which converts to approximately 2.29 crore in India.

Top earning positions at Google

The leaked data originated from an internal spreadsheet circulated among Google employees, disclosing the pay scales for various positions within the company. Notably, software engineers emerged as the highest earners at Google, with a maximum base salary of $718,000 in 2022. The data pool included information from over 12,000 workers across the United States and spanned roles such as software engineers, business analysts, salespeople, among others. The leaked information indicated that the top 10 highest-paying positions in engineering, business, and sales at Google received six-figure base salaries.

Stock Options and Bonuses

What sets Google's compensation structure apart is the inclusion of stock options and bonuses, extending beyond just base salaries. For instance, software engineers had the potential to earn up to $1.5 million in equity in 2022.

Among the top 10 highest base salaries at Google for 2022 were Software Engineer, leading the chart with a salary of 2.29 crore, followed by Engineering Manager ( 3.28 crore), Enterprise Direct Sales ( 3.09 crore), Legal Corporate Counsel ( 2.62 crore), Sales Strategy ( 2.62 crore), and UX Design ( 2.58 crore). The list further comprised positions like Government Affairs & Public Policy ( 2.56 crore), Research Scientist ( 2.53 crore), Cloud Sales ( 2.47 crore), and Program Manager ( 2.46 crore).

However, it is crucial to note that the leaked data exclusively pertains to full-time employees in the US and does not encompass salaries from Alphabet's other ventures. Moreover, the data was based on information shared by a limited number of individuals, as not all employees felt comfortable disclosing their equity and bonus details.

According to data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal for the year 2022, Meta secured the second position on the list of top-paying companies with a median salary of USD 300,000. Meanwhile, Google's parent company, Alphabet, claimed the third spot with an average salary of USD 280,000.

It is evident that Google's compensation packages remain competitive, especially for software engineers who continue to receive attractive remuneration, further solidifying the company's reputation as a leading player in the tech industry.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 18:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets