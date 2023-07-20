Leaked! Google engineers' salary details just got revealed; Rs. 2.29 cr highest base salary

Confidential information regarding the salaries of Google employees has been leaked and it shpows that the company is one of the highest-paying tech firms. According to Business Insider, the median total compensation for Google employees in 2022 was $279,802, which converts to approximately ₹2.29 crore in India.

Top earning positions at Google

The leaked data originated from an internal spreadsheet circulated among Google employees, disclosing the pay scales for various positions within the company. Notably, software engineers emerged as the highest earners at Google, with a maximum base salary of $718,000 in 2022. The data pool included information from over 12,000 workers across the United States and spanned roles such as software engineers, business analysts, salespeople, among others. The leaked information indicated that the top 10 highest-paying positions in engineering, business, and sales at Google received six-figure base salaries.

Stock Options and Bonuses

What sets Google's compensation structure apart is the inclusion of stock options and bonuses, extending beyond just base salaries. For instance, software engineers had the potential to earn up to $1.5 million in equity in 2022.

Among the top 10 highest base salaries at Google for 2022 were Software Engineer, leading the chart with a salary of ₹2.29 crore, followed by Engineering Manager ( ₹3.28 crore), Enterprise Direct Sales ( ₹3.09 crore), Legal Corporate Counsel ( ₹2.62 crore), Sales Strategy ( ₹2.62 crore), and UX Design ( ₹2.58 crore). The list further comprised positions like Government Affairs & Public Policy ( ₹2.56 crore), Research Scientist ( ₹2.53 crore), Cloud Sales ( ₹2.47 crore), and Program Manager ( ₹2.46 crore).

However, it is crucial to note that the leaked data exclusively pertains to full-time employees in the US and does not encompass salaries from Alphabet's other ventures. Moreover, the data was based on information shared by a limited number of individuals, as not all employees felt comfortable disclosing their equity and bonus details.

According to data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal for the year 2022, Meta secured the second position on the list of top-paying companies with a median salary of USD 300,000. Meanwhile, Google's parent company, Alphabet, claimed the third spot with an average salary of USD 280,000.

It is evident that Google's compensation packages remain competitive, especially for software engineers who continue to receive attractive remuneration, further solidifying the company's reputation as a leading player in the tech industry.