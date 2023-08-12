Home Tech News Lost your phone? Don't worry, these 5 FREE apps will help you track its location easily

Losing a smartphone is one of the worst feelings ever. And if you cannot find it anywhere, these 5 free apps can help track its location from just the phone number. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 13:04 IST
Discover the top 5 apps to easily track your lost phone's location using just the phone number. (Pexels)
Losing your smartphone is always a panic-ridden situation. These days, smartphones come equipped with payment apps through UPI, carry important documents, and have all the important contact numbers saved within it. So, when you lose your phone, you have also lost the access to all of these things. But there is no need to worry. You can easily track the location of the lost phone using just its phone number if you have any of these 5 free apps. We do not recommend using it for any unethical purposes, but in case of distress, location tracking your own lost phone can be very helpful.

Tracking your smartphone's locations with free apps

If you are interested in locating a phone based solely on its mobile number, you are in luck, the internet is brimming with methods to do so. In this section, we will explore a selection of quality applications that enable you to track a device by typing in its phone number. Here are the standout programs:

1. Geoloc.be – Pinpoint Exact Phone Locations

Geoloc.be is a noteworthy mobile number tracker. It offers a convenient and anonymous way to determine the precise location of a target phone solely through its number. This app provides real-time updates on the phone's location and enjoys the trust of users worldwide.

2. Localize Mobi – Easy Tracking with Country Code

Localize.mobi is a globally recognized method for tracking phones. Simply select the country code and enter the phone number to initiate the tracking process. Localize.mobi assures complete confidentiality and functions across various phone models, mobile operators, and operating systems.

3. Truecaller – Identify Callers and Locations

Truecaller is a phone tracking app that serves as a global telephone directory. It aids in identifying popular contacts and their locations. Once downloaded, the app automatically adds contacts from your phone book to its database, expanding its directory of phone numbers from around the world.

The app's interface is intuitive and visually appealing, ensuring a user-friendly experience. It occupies minimal space in a smartphone's memory and doesn't strain the device's processor or RAM.

4. Scannero.io – Discreet Location Tracking

Scannero.io is an app designed for discreetly locating devices by phone numbers. This application lets you locate any device globally by entering its phone number, regardless of the operating system. Note that you must install the app on the specific device you wish to locate.

5. yoTracker – Swift Tracking Without App Installation

yoTracker stands out as a completely free phone number tracking solution. It's renowned as one of the most reliable GPS cell phone locators globally. With yoTracker, you can track any phone's location in under three minutes without needing to install an app. Just visit the website, enter the phone number, and the program will handle the rest.

In short, technology has made it feasible for anyone to track a phone's location using only its phone number. These user-friendly apps offer varying levels of convenience and anonymity, catering to different tracking needs.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 13:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets