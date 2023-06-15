Home Tech News LVMH Joins With Epic Games to Offer Virtual Experiences

LVMH will use Epic’s 3D creation tools to create immersive products and experiences, as well as new collections and ad campaigns.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 07:22 IST
LVMH Group managing director Toni Belloni said Epic’s tools will also help the company “engage more effectively with young generations who are very much at ease with these codes and uses.” (REUTERS)
French luxury goods group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has paired up with Epic Games Inc., creator of Fortnite, to draw in customers with fitting rooms and fashion shows in virtual worlds.

LVMH will use Epic's 3D creation tools to create immersive products and experiences, as well as new collections and ad campaigns, according to a statement on Wednesday. Epic's graphics platform Unreal Engine, for example, can be used for creating “digital twins,” which let clients see how a physical product will look and behave before it's been manufactured.

LVMH Group managing director Toni Belloni said Epic's tools will also help the company “engage more effectively with young generations who are very much at ease with these codes and uses.”

Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney has been one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the metaverse, envisioned as an immersive version of the internet, where people interact, play games or complete tasks as a digital avatar. Epic's Fortnite has rapidly evolved from a popular multiplayer video game into an online space where people socialize and big-name musicians host virtual concerts. The company's metaverse strategy also includes software tools, which provide the building blocks for virtual design and digital advertisements.

As Epic and rival Roblox Corp. build out their versions of the metaverse, brands have been staking their turf in these virtual worlds, where younger audiences congregate. Epic joined with Ferrari two years ago to bring a highly realistic version of a Ferrari 296 GTB to Fortnite, allowing players to zip around their cartoonish world in style.

Meanwhile, Roblox has become a magnet for high-end fashion brands, including Ralph Lauren Corp., which debuted its first digital fashion line on the site in 2021. Tommy Hilfiger and Gucci also have a presence there, and supermodel Karlie Kloss launched a virtual runway on Roblox in 2022 along with five digital pop-up stores to promote her virtual apparel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 07:22 IST
