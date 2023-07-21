Home Tech News Magician's AirTag adventure: Awesome trick that conjured up lost luggage

Magician's AirTag adventure: Awesome trick that conjured up lost luggage

Magician's AirTag Adventure: Danny Orleans ingeniously used an AirTag and a second plane ticket to recover his lost luggage during a United Airlines trip.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 17:00 IST
Magician Danny Orleans used an Apple AirTag and second plane ticket to retrieve lost bag.

Magician Danny Orleans found himself in a tricky situation during his United Airlines trip from Chicago to Newark, where his bag mysteriously disappeared. However, thanks to his quick thinking and the help of an Apple AirTag, he managed to solve the mystery and recover his valuable belongings. This trick was something that has definitely not been seen before.

As reported by Insider, Danny had inserted an AirTag in his bag. It is a nifty little device that helps track items using the Find My app on his phone. Upon landing in Newark, he checked the app on his phone and discovered that the bag had safely arrived with him.

But when Danny went to the baggage claim area, his bag was nowhere to be found. The AirTag revealed that it was still sitting on the tarmac in Newark, contradicting what United's customer service was actually claiming. They insisted the bag wasn't even there and offered to deliver it to his hotel in a few days, which wouldn't work for his upcoming show.

The AirTag Rescue Operation

Determined to get his bag back, Danny checked the AirTag's location on the app and realised it is near gate 90, even though his plane had landed at gate 113. The only way to get back inside the airport was to buy another ticket, so he did just that. He purchased a fully refundable ticket to Boston, passed through security, and reached gate 90. Looking out the window, he spotted his bag sitting alone on the tarmac.

With the help of a United employee who was surprised by the situation, Danny managed to recover his bag from the tarmac. However, due to security protocols, he had to wait for it at the baggage claim area, causing a delay of four hours.

Chasing Down the Lost Bag

Despite the frustrating ordeal, Danny remained positive and described the adventure as a "happily-ever-after story." His dedication and the assistance of the AirTag eventually saved the day, as he got back his essential sound equipment in time for his performance.

In a bizare turn to events, United Airlines later sent Danny an email, not to apologize, but to inform him they were still searching for his bag! Little did they know that the magician had already performed his own magic trick to retrieve it.

In the end, Danny Orleans' tale showcases the power of modern technology and determination in solving everyday problems. With the help of an AirTag and a bit of digital magic, he successfully chased down his bag and ensured his show went on without a hitch.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 17:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets