Maharashtra: Woman loses 2.4 lakh to cyber fraud

A 26-year-old woman from Nagpur lost 2.4 lakh after falling prey to cyber fraud, an official said on Saturday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 07:29 IST
BEWARE! Here is how NOT to check your PF balance; man loses Rs. 1.23 lakh in scam
EPF
1/7 In a shocking turn of events, when a man was looking to check his PF balance online, he was caught by fraudsters and lost Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Reuters)
This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh!
2/7 This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Pixabay)
fraud
3/7 In short, do not check PF balance by searching online and clicking on random links or talking to anyone. Just remember, EPFO will never ask you to make any payment or download any app or even ask you for any payment code or OTP. So, if you want to know how to check PF balance online, we explain it here. (HT_PRINT)
How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance.
4/7 How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance. (UMANG Twitter)
Text message
5/7 How to check PF balance Via Text Message – EPFO members whose UANs are registered with EPFO can check their PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message. (Pixabay)
iPhone
6/7 How to check PF balance Via Missed Call – Members also have the option of checking the PF balance via call. Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance. (Unsplash)
EPFO
7/7 How to check PF balance Via EPFO website - Visit the EPFO portal www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu. Click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. Once you do so you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from. (MINT_PRINT)
Scam
View all Images
A 26 year woman loses 2.4 lakh to cyber fraud. (Alex Green/Pexels)

A 26-year-old woman from Nagpur lost 2.4 lakh after falling prey to cyber fraud, an official said on Saturday.

Complainant Tshiwang Ladol originally belongs to Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh and lives in the Somwari Quarter area here, said the official. She is pursuing a course in physical education in Nagpur.

Ladol recently received an offer through the Telegram app for an online job.

She was told to complete a few simple online tasks and received some amount, the official said.

Later, Ladol was lured with the promise of more income and was persuaded to make “investments”. This way, she paid 2.4 lakh to the fraudsters who were in touch with her through the app.

After realising that she had been cheated, Ladol approached the police on Friday.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 07:29 IST
