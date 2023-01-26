    Trending News

    Home Tech News Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV booking opens today: Book it online, check price, features here

    Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV booking opens today: Book it online, check price, features here

    Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV will be available for bookings starting today, January 26, 2023, 11am. You can book it online by visiting the official website of Mahindra.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 10:57 IST
    Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV
    Know how to book a Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV online. (Mahindra and Mahindra)
    Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV
    Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV

    Mahindra and Mahindra will start the booking of its recently-launched electric SUV- Mahindra XUV400 today, January 26, 2023 from 11am. The electric SUV is available in two variants namely XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL. The starting price is Rs. 15.99 lakh. Informing about the same, MahindraXUV400 tweeted, "Get ready for pure excitement because you're only a couple of hours away from owning the All-Electric C-SUV XUV400 starting at 15.99 Lakh*. Bookings open at 11 AM."

    The vehicle can be booked online by visiting the official website of Mahindra and Mahindra. As the booking will open at 11am, the company has provided an option to Sign In now in order to avoid the rush. Here is a direct link of the website from where you can book the Mahindra XUV400.

    The Mahindra XUV400 EC variant gets a 34.5 kWh battery with a range of 375 km. It is available in 5 colour options. The key features of the vehicle include- single pedal drive, 3 intelligent Drive Mode, 2 Airbags, R16 steel wheels, all disc breaks, electrically adjustable ORVM, LED Tail Lamps, 2 charger options (2.2kW and s7.2kW), and more.

    Mahindra XUV400 EL variant gets a 39.4 kWh battery with a range of 456 km. Some of the other features include pedal drive, 3 intelligent drive mode, 6 Airbags, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, all disc breaks, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM, rear view camera, electric sunroof, 7.2kW charger, and more.

    Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that its exclusive edition of All-Electric XUV400, is set to be auctioned. The proceeds from the highest bid will be given for a social cause and distributed amongst Mahindra Sustainability Awards winners towards Clean Air, Clean Energy, Green Mobility and Clean Water.

    The SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder by Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on February 10, 2023. The one-off exclusive edition, designed by Mahindra's Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in collaboration with young, revolutionary fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu was first showcased at the Mahindra Tech Fashion Tour on November 28, 2022. The winner will also get an exclusive pass to witness the India inaugural round of all-electric FIA Formula E championship in Hyderabad on 11th February, 2023, the company informed.

    The winning bidder has the choice to either donate his/her bid to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022, and/or donate the amount to a not-for-profit of their choice. The bidding for the online auction will open on January 26, 2023 at 11am. It will run from January 26-31, 2023.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 10:41 IST
