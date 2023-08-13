Home Tech News Man loses Rs. 4 lakh in IRCTC ticket scam; Know how to stay safe

Man loses Rs. 4 lakh in IRCTC ticket scam; Know how to stay safe

Man's attempt to cancel train tickets on IRCTC website turns into a Rs. 4 lakh scam; fraudsters exploit device control and banking information.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 13:28 IST
SBI online fraud warning! Top 5 action points to avoid cybercrime
Online Payment
1/5 Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based apps like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, among others are being used by people to make online payments, recharges, among others. With this in mind, here we list a number of online payment tips that you need to keep in mind to stay protected from frauds. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
State Bank of India (SBI)
2/5 Falling prey to digital frauds can cause huge financial losses. Recently the State Bank of India (SBI) has revealed certain measures to its customers which can be used to avoid online frauds. SBI has said that people need to enter UPI PIN only while making online payment. (Reuters)
UPI PIN
3/5 UPI PIN is required only for transfer of money and not for receiving. Always verify the mobile number, name and UPI ID before sending any money. (Pixabay)
Online Payment
4/5 Never share UPI PIN with anyone. The scanner should preferably be used for fund transfer. (Bloomberg)
Online Payment
5/5 Do not seek resolution from other than official sources. Use App's help section for any payment or technical issue and in case of any discrepancy seek resolution through Bank's Complaint Resolution portal. (Mint/HT)
Online scam
View all Images
Elderly man loses 4 lakh in train ticket scam, falls victim to online fraud. (Pexels)

A 78-year-old man, M. Mohammed Basheer of Kozhikode Vandipetta, attempted to cancel an IRCTC ticket, but fell prey to a cunning scam, resulting in a loss of Rs. 4 lakhs. Basheer unknowingly accessed a fake website where a person posing as a railway employee reached out to him.

This imposter communicated with Basheer in both English and Hindi, guiding him to perform actions on his device, leading to the appearance of a blue emblem on his screen, which indicated the device was now under the scammer's control. Basheer, following the instructions, provided his bank account details and ATM card number, opening the door to further exploitation.

Malware Intrusion and Financial Breach

The scam may have involvedmalware installation on Basheer's device, allowing the scammer remote access or other software that allow remote control of devices. Keyloggers could have captured sensitive information, while spyware may have discreetly tracked his actions and collected data. Basheer's realization of the scam occurred when he received a message notifying him of money being withdrawn from his savings account.

Throughout the ordeal, the scammers maintained contact with Basheer via three distinct phone numbers. His attempts to reach out to the bank were thwarted, leaving him helpless. As a countermeasure, Basheer wiped his phone to forestall further data breaches and reported the incident to both the bank and the police's cyber cell.

App Download and Multiple Withdrawals

An investigation by the police's cyber cell unearthed that the fraudulent app 'Rest Desk' facilitated the scammers' access to Basheer's phone. In a series of transactions, Rs. 4,05,919 was debited from Kolkata. The phone numbers linked to the scammers have raised suspicions of connections to individuals from Bengal and Bihar.

Basheer, a former Senior Engineer in Muscat, expressed his disbelief at the speed with which the scammers executed their scheme, despite his efforts to safeguard his finances.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale highlighting the importance of online security awareness, especially for vulnerable individuals like the elderly, and the need to remain vigilant against sophisticated scams.

Here are 5 ways to safeguard yourself from online scams:

1. Ensure you keep your smartphone's software up-to-date, including security updates, web browsers, and the operating system. This helps protect against viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

2. Create a strong password with a minimum of 8 characters, including a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers. Never write it down or share it with others.

3. Avoid clicking on links from unknown senders. These links could be part of phishing scams, designed to trick you into revealing sensitive account information.

4. Treat social media as a platform for fun and avoid sharing serious information like usernames and passwords. Cybercriminals can often target these details, even from private messages (DMs).

5. Refrain from posting personal birthday information, not just yours but also of family, friends, and colleagues, on social media. This information can be exploited by hackers for malicious purposes.

6.  Do not speak to the strangers and never allow anyone to get remote control of your gadget, especially when it comes to money. And remember, IRCTC will never call you for any such purpose.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 11:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets