Mark Zuckerberg reveals Meta Platforms' stunning target - creating AGI capabilities

Over the last year, artificial intelligence (AI) space has been humming with activity and new innovations. Revelations have been coming at a fast and furious pace and the latest one is by Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg. While every tech giant is bringing new AI tools and experimenting with large Language Models (LMMs), Meta has been developing its own AI capabilities without really looking to steal the spotlight away from the likes of OpenAI, Google or for that matter Microsoft. Now, in the latest announcement, Zuckerberg revealed Meta's AI efforts being directed towards bringing advanced and easily accessible technologies for users to benefit from. Highlighting Meta's upcoming plans to expand its AI efforts, he said the company will be exploring the capabilities of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and probably, and the technology will probably be open-sourced. The AI race is all about creating technology that can be super-intelligent on its own.

The Verge quoted him saying, "We've come to this view that, in order to build the products that we want to build, we need to build for general intelligence."

What are the two biggest requirements? According to Zuckerberg, it is human talent and computing power.

And how far advanced is Meta on this goal? Tellingly, he says, “We have built up the capacity to do this at a scale that may be larger than any other individual company.” And thereafter added, “I think a lot of people may not appreciate that.”.

Meta to develop Llama 3 and AGI

Zuckerberg through a video Instagram post shared the news of boosting Meta's AI research efforts. The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team will cover a wide spectrum of topics related to AI, he said. Other research will be based on Generative AI which will help Meta to build the Llama 3. In the video, Zuckerberg said, “We're currently training our next-gen model Llama 3, and we're building massive compute infrastructure to support our future roadmap.”

In the post, Zuckerberg also revealed plans for expanding cloud capabilities by the end of 2024 with 340000 of Nvidia's H100 GPUs and approximately 600000 H100 equivalents if you include other GPUs. He added, “We have built up the capacity to do this at a scale that may be larger than any other individual company.”

With many companies joining the race to build advanced LLMs and AGIs, Meta has also joined the race to roll out innovative new technology for developers to explore and develop generative AI tools.

About Llama 2

It is Meta's open source Large Language model which was developed in a collaborative effort with Microsoft. The model enables developers to build new AI models or applications. It gives businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers a way access to tools for building and solving problems instantly. Now, with Llama 3, people can explore more about the smart and human like versions of artificial intelligence.

