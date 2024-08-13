 Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says

Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says

A new study suggests that Mars may have enough underground water to form a global ocean, based on seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 16:21 IST
Icon
Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO’s plans for second Mars mission
Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says
1/5 The Indian Space Research Organisation has lined up several space exploration missions after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The space agency is preparing to study Venus, Earth, Moon, and Mars in the coming years. Furthermore, it is also planning to set up an Indian space station. (NASA)
Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says
2/5 Now, it was shared that ISRO is preparing for Mangalyaan-2  also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2. The details of the mission have been kept a secret, however, the mission has various plans to study Mars again after 9 years since its first mission. (NASA)
Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says
3/5 The Mangalyaan-2 mission is an orbiter mission that will thoroughly study the Martian atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust to better understand the planet’s evolution,  early stages, current changes and more. (NASA)
Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says
4/5 The Mangalyaan-2 mission is expected to have four major payloads each with different functionalities and tasks to study the red planet and gain in-depth insight like NASA’s previous and ongoing Mars missions. (Pixabay)
Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says
5/5 As of now, ISRO has not shared any detailed plans about the mission including, studies, launch date, instruments, partnership, etc, however, it was reported that the payloads are in different stages of development and they will soon be ready for the launch. (Pixabay)
Massive underground water reservoir found on Mars, raises hopes for life: Check what new studies says
icon View all Images
Researchers suggest Mars may hold enough underground water to potentially form a global ocean. (NASA)

A new study suggests that Mars may contain significant amounts of water beneath its surface, potentially enough to form a global ocean. This discovery is based on seismic data collected by NASA's InSight lander, which recorded over 1,300 marsquakes during its two-year mission.

Possible Habitable Environments

The research, led by Vashan Wright of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, indicates that this water could be located 11.5 to 20 kilometres below Mars' crust. The study suggests that the water seeped underground billions of years ago, a time when Mars had rivers, lakes, and possibly oceans, Associated Press reported

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Google's Osterloh Looks to Get Jump on Apple With Earlier Launch

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

While this discovery does not necessarily point to life on Mars, Wright highlighted that it indicates the potential for habitable environments on the planet. The research team used computer models and data from the Mars InSight mission, including seismic wave velocity, to conclude that underground water is the most likely explanation for their findings. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences featured this research.

Further Exploration Required

If conditions at InSight's landing site in Elysium Planitia are similar to the rest of Mars, the underground water could fill a global ocean one to two kilometres deep. However, further exploration with drilling equipment is needed to confirm the presence of this water and to search for signs of microbial life.

Also read: Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available free of cost to these users- Know how to use it

Although the Mars InSight mission ended in 2022, data collected between 2018 and 2022 is still being analysed to understand Mars' interior. Scientists believe that Mars, once covered in oceans more than three billion years ago, lost its surface water as its atmosphere thinned, leaving the planet dry. A substantial quantity of this ancient water may have escaped into space or persists in subterranean reservoirs.

Also read: Apple killed a Watch project, LG is now demanding compensation: Here's the whole story

Earlier studies confirmed the presence of frozen water at the poles and evidence of water vapour in the atmosphere, but this is the first time liquid water has been detected on Mars.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 16:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature fake cbi scam: delhi woman put under ‘digital arrest' for 6 hours, duped of rs. 2 lakh top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: apple watch se, noise colorfit pro 3, samsung galaxy watch4 and more best laptop brands: top 10 laptop models from apple, dell, hp and more how to hide your instagram online status from others jio, airtel and vi push trai to regulate whatsapp, telegram and other messaging apps: know why will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now bgmi maker krafton acquires hi-fi rush ip and tango gameworks from microsoft; save it from shutting down
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets