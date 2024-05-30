MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 7300X chipsets launched: Know how it will boost smartphone’s performance

MediaTek, the Taiwanese semiconductor company announced the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset, Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X to support smartphones. The company claims that the chipsets have the ability to support AI, multitasking, improved photography, and gaming capabilities. While both the chipsets are designed for the mid-range smartphone segment, the Dimensity 7300X also has the ability to support flip-style foldable devices. Know more about the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipsets.

About MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipset

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X are developed on a 4nm process. Both the chipsets support octa-core CPUs with 4X Arm Cortex-A78 cores at 2.5GHz speed along with 4X Arm Cortex-A55 cores. For gaming, the chipsets are powered by Arm Mali-G615 GPU and a suite of MediaTek HyperEngine optimisations. MediaTek claims that the chipsets have the power to provide 20 percent faster FPS and 20 percent improved energy efficiency.

Additionally, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipsets support 5G, Wi-Fi game connections, and Bluetooth LE Audio. Its MediaTek Imagiq 950 features 12-bit HDR-ISP with support for a 200MP main camera which claims to offer an upgraded photography experience. It also supports WFHD+ displays with 10-bit true colour, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to make the smartphones future-ready.

For AI-related features and tasks, the chipsets support MediaTek APU 655. Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business said, “The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chips will be important for integrating the latest AI enhancements and connectivity features so consumers can seamlessly stream and game.”

MediaTek believes that the Dimensity 7300 chips are “ twice the performance” of Dimensity 7050. They have the ability to manage storage usage smartly to support powerful AI models and process AI features without any problem. Lee also said, “Furthermore, the Dimensity 7300X enables OEMs to develop innovative new form factors thanks to its dual display support.” Now, in the coming months, we will see how the smartphone brands use the power of MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipset to boost performance.

