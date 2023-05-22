Home Tech News Meet BarGPT, it can create 'amazing cocktails no (human) ever thought of'

Meet BarGPT, it can create 'amazing cocktails no (human) ever thought of'

BarGPT just used ChatGPT to add the AI element to making merry in a way that no human had thought of.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 21:50 IST
BarGPT
View all Images
ChatGPT power has just been handed to the tippler community in the form of BarGPT. (BarGPT)

ChatGPT has been used in all kinds of activities, but most of them are about serious stuff. Now, how about getting ChatGPT to contribute towards having some fun and excitement? Fun, in a way that no human had thought of before. And yes, there is already some action available and it comes in the form of ChatGPT-powered BarGPT! The general idea is to put artificial intelligence to work to create some out-of-this-world experiences for tipplers and that is exactly what is being promised.

While human intelligence has shown itself to be quite versatile while dealing with anything related to a bar, BarGPT owners are saying it is a no-holds-barred fight to supply some wholesome fun to tipplers. Yes, you can sample the AI-created cocktails and see if it comes up to anything near what your favourite barkeep doles out.

BarGPT is, in effect, your personal bartender serving up the best AI-generated cocktails. All drinks have been created by AI (ChatGPT). There is even a disclaimer! "Your results may vary, drink responsibly," the company said on Twitter.

So, what exactly does BarGPT do? If you haven't guessed already, then let us tell you that it churns out AI-created cocktails. In fact, it says, “All cocktails and images are generated with artificial intelligence. ”

Why was BarGPT created?

According to the statement on the website, "BarGPT was created to have some fun with the amazing generative AI capabilities introduced to the world from ChatGPT." Not just that, it added, "It's meant to spark your creativity and hopefully help us enjoy an amazing cocktail no (human) ever thought of."

What all do you get from BarGPT?

Lots of fun for sure! Right at the top of the website, soon as you land on the website, BarGPT asks, "What can I get you?" The drop-down menu itself has everything that would cheer any tippler worth his "capacity".

At the centre of the screen, you will find the wickedly innocuous-looking BarGPT barkeep and he is asking you, "What can I make for you."

To start off, you can place a new order, see top-voted AI cocktails, See all the newly created AI cocktails and even search cocktails by ingredients. Wait, there is more. BarGPT even invites you to rate cocktails in the Tinder-style rating of cocktails and lastly, it provides a peek at the pricing or learning about its premium model.

There is no dearth of activities for you. In fact, you can get as creative as you want. The whole thing is not just entertaining, it is also immersive.

Top 5 activities

1. Create AI-Generated Cocktails

Use your own creativity to describe the perfect cocktail and BarGPT will serve it up. It even comes with a picture.

2. Top Cocktails

You can view the top-rated cocktails created by folks from all over the world.

3. Share Cocktails

Created the next modern classic? Now share it on social media.

4. Cocktail Tinder

Swipe left or right to help BarGPT find the best AI-created cocktails.

5. Food Pairings

To make sure the phrase, eat, drink, and make merry is fully experienced, you can even get AI-generated food pairings for cocktails.

First Published Date: 22 May, 21:49 IST
Tags:
