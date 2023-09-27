Icon
Home Tech News Meta launches Quest 3 mixed-reality headset: Check specs, features, price, more

Meta launches Quest 3 mixed-reality headset: Check specs, features, price, more

Meta finally unveiled the Quest 3, its new generation of mixed-reality headset. Although the company already revealed various things about the headset, there is always more. Check out its specs, price, capabilities, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 23:20 IST
Icon
Meta kills off Dead and Buried, Bogo, and more on Oculus Rift, Quest VR headsets
Meta Quest 3, the mixed-reality headset was launched today with mind-blowing capabilities.
1/5 As per a report by UploadVR, Meta is discontinuing 3 of its games for the Oculus Rift and Quest VR headsets - Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo. All three games will not be supported after March 15, 2024. (Bloomberg)
Meta Quest 3, the mixed-reality headset was launched today with mind-blowing capabilities.
2/5 Meta sent out notices to the owners of these games via email. Meta’s policy requires it to inform game owners 180 days in advance before shutting down games. The company has also removed them from the Oculus store and they cannot be purchased from now on. This development comes after Meta shut down another popular Oculus game, Echo VR, in February. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Dead and Buried - Dead and Buried is a Western multiplayer shooter where you are put in a world full of gunslingers and ghosts in Dead and Buried. Players can live out their Wild West fantasies such as robbing a train, dueling with other players, or team up and take on hordes of creatures. (Meta store)
image caption
4/5 Dead and Buried II - A sequel to 2016’s Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II takes the Western gunslinging of the previous game and dials it up a notch. Players can choose from 6 gunslingers in this multiplayer action shooter to become the best gunslinger in the Wild West, while also battling it out against the undead. (Meta store)
image caption
5/5 Bogo - Bogo is a single-player virtual pet simulator featuring a scaling play area. Players can create their pets, and nurture them, with available actions such as feeding them, giving them belly rubs, and more. (Meta store)
Meta Quest 3, the mixed-reality headset was launched today with mind-blowing capabilities.
View all Images
Meta Quest 3, the mixed-reality headset was launched today with mind-blowing capabilities. (Meta)

Today, Meta unveiled its most awaited new-generation mixed-reality headset, Quest 3 that has been introduced with some ground-breaking features. Earlier the company had teased the product and indicated that it would feature the breakthrough Meta Reality technology (mixed reality system that combines various technologies and more into a single system), and a slimmer model. This year the Meta headset comes with the next-generation Snapdragon chipset which has been developed in partnership with the industry best Qualcomm Technologies. Additionally, the new Meta Quest 3 headset is priced in an affordable range and will offer immersive VR and MR experiences to its users on a small device. Check out what Meta announced about the Quest 3 headset.

Meta Quest 3

The Quest 3 is the latest attempt to broaden the technology's appeal. Users of the headset will be able to transition between VR and mixed reality, known as XR, with a double tap on the side of the device. A wearer could use the more immersive VR option when watching a movie or playing a game and then move to XR mode when browsing the web and looking at photos. In that situation, the data and images will be overlaid on top of the real-world views surrounding the user.

The Quest 3 features 30% higher resolution, new lenses and a faster chip from Qualcomm Inc. There also are dual-color pass-through cameras, which let users see the world around them.

The latest headset has double the processing power of the Quest 2, allowing for improved graphics rendering, smoother operation, and faster speeds when loading apps. It's also thinner than the Quest 2 and adds improved speakers as well as new controllers.

The device looks similar to the previous version but has three sensors on the front. The left and right modules are cameras, while the center sensor is a new component for determining where objects and walls are located within a user's room. This allows the device to automatically place virtual guardrails so a user doesn't, say, walk into a table. It also can be used for gaming, such as one title that allows players to shoot items on a wall.

After struggling to make money in VR headsets, Meta is seeking to generate a profit from the Quest 3. It's raising the price of the device by 67% for a model with 128 gigabytes of storage. The Menlo Park, California-based company is also offering a $650 version with 512 gigabytes of space. The Quest 3 goes on sale Oct. 10.

Boosting prices in the face of sluggish sales is a gamble for Meta. It's failed to attract consumers to its upscale model, the Quest Pro, which costs $1,000. But all the products in its lineup will cost a fraction of Apple's new Vision Pro, which is due in early 2024.

In addition to XR, Meta is banking on new software to lure users. The company has partnered with Microsoft Corp. to let the device stream games from the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 23:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon