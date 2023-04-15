Home Tech News Meta Urged to Halt Plans Allowing Minors Into the Metaverse

Meta Urged to Halt Plans Allowing Minors Into the Metaverse

Dozens of advocacy organizations and children’s safety experts are calling on Meta Platforms Inc. to terminate its plans to allow minors into its new virtual reality world.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 08:26 IST
Meta Urged to Halt Plans Allowing Minors Into the Metaverse. (REUTERS)
Meta Urged to Halt Plans Allowing Minors Into the Metaverse. (REUTERS)

Meta is planning to invite teenagers and young adults to join its metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, in the coming months. But the groups and experts that signed the letter, which was sent to Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, argue that minors will face harassment and privacy violations on the virtual reality app, which is only in its early stages.

“Meta must wait for more peer-reviewed research on the potential risks of the metaverse to be certain that children and teens would be safe,” wrote the groups, led by online safety groups including Fairplay, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Common Sense Media and others.

The letter points to a March report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate that found users under 18 are already facing harassment from adults on the app. Researchers with the center witnessed 19 episodes of abuse directed at minors by adults, including sexual harassment, during 100 visits to the most popular worlds within Horizon Universe.

“Before we make Horizon Worlds available to teens, we will have additional protections and tools in place to help provide age-appropriate experiences for them,” Joe Osborne, a Meta spokesperson, said in a statement. “Quest headsets are for people 13 and we encourage parents and caretakers to use our parental supervision tools, including managing access to apps, to help ensure safe experiences.”

Meta has faced widespread scrutiny over the effect of its products on the mental health of youngsters. A Facebook whistleblower in 2021 accused the company of placing profits over safety and failing to protect children, particularly teenage girls who spent excessive amounts of time on Instagram.

Research on the issue is divided, with some studies concluding that high levels of social media engagement lead to depression in minors while others found there is little correlation.

The letter's signatories wrote Meta should carve out a new path with its new flagship project in the metaverse.

“Should Meta throw open the doors of these worlds to minors rather than pause to protect them, you would, yet again, demonstrate your company to be untrustworthy when it comes to safeguarding young people's best interests,” they wrote.

The minimum age for the metaverse app is now 18.

