Home Tech News Meta's Threads App 'Positive' Vibe Tested by Users Known for False Claims

Meta's Threads App 'Positive' Vibe Tested by Users Known for False Claims

Meta's Threads promises “positive, productive conversations” — an apparent swipe at the divisive rhetoric that is common on Twitter and other sites.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 07:10 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
Threads has started with some built-in defense mechanisms for harmful content, as its user policies are the same as Instagram’s (AP)

Since Meta Platforms Inc. launched Threads on Wednesday, millions of users have joined the new social platform that promises “positive, productive conversations” — an apparent swipe at the divisive rhetoric that is common on Twitter and other sites.

That promise will be more difficult to keep as the app's popularity grows — it's so far drawn 70 million users. That early adopter list includes some connected to the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech on other sites, according to checks by Bloomberg, confirmed by independent researchers.

Already, some of those users are testing the limits of the new app, making false claims about elections, casting doubts on vaccine safety, and hurling slurs at the LGBTQ community.

“We're already seeing plenty of high-profile accounts that have been known to spread harmful and misleading content,” says Melanie Smith, head of research for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue's US arm.

Among the new user accounts on Threads: Jack Posobiec, a far-right journalist who has espoused anti-Semitic and white supremacist views; Tim Pool, a YouTube commentator who has been accused of spreading right-wing misinformation; and Chaya Raichik, an anti-LGBTQ influencer and creator of the satirically named Libs of TikTok accounts.

Threads has started with some built-in defense mechanisms for harmful content, as its user policies are the same as Instagram's. When people click to follow accounts that have been flagged for spreading misinformation in the past, for instance, Threads shows a warning asking if they're sure.

Meta, the biggest social media company which also owns Facebook and Instagram, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was aware of the Thread accounts from users who had spread disinformation or hate speech on other platforms.

Posobiec, for one, has already posted insults of transgender people on Threads and falsely claimed, “The 2020 election was rigged and everyone knows it.”

Raichik, under the Libs of TikTok user-name, also took swipes on the new app at transgender people and relished the possibility that her posts might cause controversy. “I love the fact that my existence on this app triggers the left so much,” she wrote shortly after signing up.

At least one member of the Disinformation Dozen, a term used to refer to some of the most influential spreaders of false claims about Covid-19 and its vaccines, have also created accounts. While Dr. Joseph Mercola hasn't posted any content about vaccines in the days since Threads was launched, his account on Threads had already gathered nearly 7,000 followers.

A number of far-right news outlets have also joined the app, with verified accounts for Breitbart News and The Gateway Pundit among them, but haven't yet posted much.

The Threads account for War Room, a show on Real America's Voice TV run by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon shared a clip on Threads Thursday featuring Naomi Wolf, who accused a prominent pharmaceutical company of committing fraud when it sought emergency authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Several verified accounts attributed to state-run Russian news outlet Sputnik had also set up Threads accounts but most hadn't yet posted.

Meta formally launched Threads on July 6. The platform currently limits the ways in which a user can discover content. Unlike Twitter, users on Threads cannot search for specific phrases and are forced to view a feed that's decided by Meta's algorithms. That means popular users are likely to be promoted widely via the algorithm.

For Threads, ISD US's Smith urges users to exercise caution. “This is a social media app that is owned by Meta who have failed consistently in governing and moderating other platforms that they own,” she says.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 06:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets