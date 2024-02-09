 Meta's Threads app to get an Instagram-like bookmark feature to save favourite posts | Tech News
Meta Platforms’ Threads app is testing a bookmark feature that will enable users to save posts just like in Instagram.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 11:06 IST
Meta is bringing a bookmark feature that saves posts on the Threads app. (REUTERS)
Meta is bringing a bookmark feature that saves posts on the Threads app. (REUTERS)

Threads app was launched in 2023 as Twitter rival (now X) which gained much popularity in the initial months. However, the app lacked many features that users deemed necessary and they have been demanding many of these for a long time. One such feature is the “bookmark feature” which lets users save posts and reels on Instagram. Now, Threads revealed that the app has started testing the bookmark feature for their app. Notably, after the initial surge to 100 million and an equally surprising fall thereafter, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently revealed that theThreads app has gained over 130 million active users and there is hope that this may also become another one of its billion users platform. Check what Meta Platforms is planning for the Threads app.

Threads app will get the bookmark feature

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri's post on Threads, the newly launched app will be getting the Instagram-like bookmark feature to save posts on the platform. Mosseri said that they have started testing the “heavily requested” feature which bookmarks posts on the Threads app. It was highlighted that that feature is already being tested with limited users. The post said, “Bookmark your favourite posts and revisit them later, just like you can on Instagram.”

Mosseri also requested for more user feedback on the other new features they want on the Threads app. According to the Engadget report, the Threads “Save” bookmark button looks quite similar to the Instagram Save button.

Users will be able to access bookmarked posts by going to the app's settings and then navigating to the “Save” tab.

Engadget quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying, “We will continue listening to community feedback for ways to improve the Threads experience.”

In recent months, Threads has received various tweaks such as searchable tags and now with the save button, the app will look more organized to the user. However, it is still unsure whether the app will be announcing a direct message feature just like X added the feature to its microblogging application.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 11:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets