Home Tech News Meteorite STRIKE! Scientists confirm identity of metallic object that crashed through US home

Meteorite STRIKE! Scientists confirm identity of metallic object that crashed through US home

Scientists have confirmed that the metallic object that crashed through the roof of a residence in the US was indeed a meteorite.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 11:17 IST
What is a Meteorite? Know about these fallen “space rocks”
Meteorite
1/5 Meteorites are generally meteors that have fallen on Earth. When a meteoroid enters a planet’s atmosphere, it Is termed as a Meteor. If the meteor falls on the surface of the planet without burning up completely, it is called a Meteorite, according to NASA. (AP)
Meteor
2/5 Therefore, it can be said that meteorites are broken up pieces of a meteor fallen on Earth or any planet’s surface. They can be found in various parts of the world where there have been previous meteor sightings. Meteorites typically range between the size of a pebble and a fist (Pixabay)
Meteorite
3/5 Meteorites can resemble rocks on Earth, but they usually have a burned exterior that can appear shiny. This “fusion crust” forms as the meteorite’s outer surface melts while passing through the atmosphere, according to NASA. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Although most meteorites found on Earth originate from smaller asteroids, they can also potentially originate at nearby planets such as Mars or even the Moon. Scientists can tell where meteorites originate based on several lines of evidence. They can use photographic observations of meteorite falls to calculate orbits and project their paths back to the asteroid belt. (NASA/JPL)
solar system
5/5 Meteorites that fall to Earth contain information about some of the original, diverse materials that formed planets billions of years ago, according to NASA. By studying meteorites scientists can learn about early conditions of the solar system as well as the processes which happened to reach where we are today. (Pixabay)
images of the metallic
View all Images
The Hopewell Township NJ Police shared images of the metallic, oblong-shaped object on Facebook. (AP)

A mysterious metallic object has caused a stir after crashing through the roof of a residence in the US. The Hopewell Township NJ Police shared images of the metallic, oblong-shaped object on Facebook, demonstrating it could be a meteorite. The incident took place on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Rd, with no reported injuries.

According to a press release from the police department, the object measured approximately 4" x 6" and had a metallic appearance. It penetrated through the roof, and ceiling, and impacted the hardwood floor before coming to a rest. The department is coordinating with various agencies to officially identify the object.

Metallic object revealed to a meteorite

Scientists from The College of New Jersey, aided by retired meteorite expert Jerry Delaney, conducted an examination of the object. Their assessment, based on visual examination, density measurements, and scanning electron microscope images, confirmed that the 6-by-4-inch, 2.2-pound object is a rare stony chondrite meteorite. This finding excited Nathan Magee, the chair of the physics department at the college, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to study the meteorite alongside students and professors.

Fortunately, no one was harmed, and the property sustained minimal damage, according to the Hopewell Township police. Initially, the homeowners, the Kop family, believed that someone had thrown a rock into an upstairs bedroom. However, further investigation revealed the true nature of the object. As a precautionary measure, hazmat officials examined the home for any potential exposure to radioactive material, but no harmful substances were found.

The discovery of this meteorite has sparked fascination among the local community and beyond. Chatter about the extraterrestrial rock continues to circulate as people marvel at the rare occurrence. The incident serves as a reminder of the wonders of space and the intriguing possibilities that occasionally make their way to Earth.

In short, a suspected meteorite crashed through a residence in the US, prompting investigations by local authorities and scientists. The subsequent examination confirmed the object to be a stony chondrite meteorite. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the property incurred only minor damage. The incident has piqued interest among the public, highlighting the everlasting fascination with celestial events.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 11:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets