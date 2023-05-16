Meteorite STRIKE! Scientists confirm identity of metallic object that crashed through US home

A mysterious metallic object has caused a stir after crashing through the roof of a residence in the US. The Hopewell Township NJ Police shared images of the metallic, oblong-shaped object on Facebook, demonstrating it could be a meteorite. The incident took place on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Rd, with no reported injuries.

According to a press release from the police department, the object measured approximately 4" x 6" and had a metallic appearance. It penetrated through the roof, and ceiling, and impacted the hardwood floor before coming to a rest. The department is coordinating with various agencies to officially identify the object.

Metallic object revealed to a meteorite

Scientists from The College of New Jersey, aided by retired meteorite expert Jerry Delaney, conducted an examination of the object. Their assessment, based on visual examination, density measurements, and scanning electron microscope images, confirmed that the 6-by-4-inch, 2.2-pound object is a rare stony chondrite meteorite. This finding excited Nathan Magee, the chair of the physics department at the college, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to study the meteorite alongside students and professors.

Fortunately, no one was harmed, and the property sustained minimal damage, according to the Hopewell Township police. Initially, the homeowners, the Kop family, believed that someone had thrown a rock into an upstairs bedroom. However, further investigation revealed the true nature of the object. As a precautionary measure, hazmat officials examined the home for any potential exposure to radioactive material, but no harmful substances were found.

The discovery of this meteorite has sparked fascination among the local community and beyond. Chatter about the extraterrestrial rock continues to circulate as people marvel at the rare occurrence. The incident serves as a reminder of the wonders of space and the intriguing possibilities that occasionally make their way to Earth.

In short, a suspected meteorite crashed through a residence in the US, prompting investigations by local authorities and scientists. The subsequent examination confirmed the object to be a stony chondrite meteorite. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the property incurred only minor damage. The incident has piqued interest among the public, highlighting the everlasting fascination with celestial events.