Microsoft rolls back Bing AI image creator update after user complaints about DALL-E 3 performance

Microsoft has decided to roll back an update to its AI-powered Bing Image Creator following user complaints about the quality of its output. The company introduced an upgraded version of the DALL-E 3 model on December 18th, but many users reported that the tool's performance had declined after the update.

Microsoft Responds to User Feedback

The company has not provided detailed explanations regarding the rollback or the cause behind the mismatch between users' expectations and the results, Techcrunch reported. However, in a tweet, Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's head of search, acknowledged that some of the issues users raised could be reproduced. As a result, Microsoft is reverting to an earlier version of the DALL-E model. Ribas indicated that the process may take several weeks to complete.

Also read: Google plans to introduce new AI products, features in 2025, said Sundar Pichai

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Quality Concerns and User Criticism

After the new model's introduction in December, users quickly pointed out a decrease in the quality of images generated by Bing Image Creator. Complaints included less-detailed visuals and images that did not match their initial prompts. Ribas had previously assured users that the new model would provide better quality output compared to the previous version.

Also read: Swiggy launches 15-minute 'Snacc' app to compete with Zepto Cafe and other fast delivery services

On platforms like Reddit and OpenAI's community forums, users shared specific concerns about the model's performance. One individual complained about the DALL-E 3 model's rendering of fabric on an anime character's dress, comparing a "perfect quality" image to one with poor lighting. Another user criticized the way the tool produced starburst effects in certain images.

Also read: We never sold your personal data: Apple after paying $95 Million to settle Siri lawsuit

While these complaints reflect individual preferences and subjective views, they highlight the challenges Microsoft faces in addressing both technical issues and user expectations. With AI-generated art under close scrutiny, it seems the company must balance improvements to the tool with maintaining the quality that users expect.