Swiggy launches 15-minute 'Snacc' app to compete with Zepto Cafe and other fast delivery services

Swiggy has introduced a new food delivery app called 'Snacc by Swiggy,' designed to provide fast snack and meal deliveries in just 15 minutes. The app focuses on quick food options, similar to Zepto's Zepto Cafe, and offers a range of snacks and meals.

Currently, Snacc is being tested in select Bengaluru pin codes, with no official launch date or expanded availability announced yet. The app is available for download on the Play Store, where users can find offerings such as tea, coffee, breakfast items, light meals, and desserts.

Notably, Snacc operates as a standalone app, which contrasts with Swiggy's previous approach of maintaining a unified app for all services.

The launch of Snacc positions Swiggy to compete with existing players in the fast-food delivery market, including Zepto Cafe and Blinkit's Bistro, the latter of which has yet to launch. This move coincides with the growing popularity of quick delivery services in the food sector, as companies aim to cater to the demand for faster meal options.

Recently, Zomato launched a similar 15-minute food delivery service on its main app. Zomato's service delivers ready-to-eat meals and snacks from nearby restaurants within a 2-kilometre radius.

What Sets Snacc Apart from Swiggy's Bolt?

While Swiggy's Bolt, which offers 10-minute deliveries from restaurants, also aims for speed, Snacc is focused on delivering fast food, beverages, and prepared meals. Its menu includes chocolate cookies, coffee, sandwiches, Indian breakfast items, egg puffs, and cheese Maggi. Snacc is designed to target a different market segment than Bolt, which already serves over 400 cities and contributes significantly to Swiggy's orders.

Ola has also entered the space with Ola Dash, offering 10-minute food delivery in Bengaluru and planning nationwide expansion. Meanwhile, magicpin has rolled out magicNOW, a 15-minute food delivery service across six Indian cities.