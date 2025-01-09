Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Swiggy launches 15-minute 'Snacc' app to compete with Zepto Cafe and other fast delivery services

Swiggy launches 15-minute 'Snacc' app to compete with Zepto Cafe and other fast delivery services

Swiggy has launched 'Snacc,' a 15-minute food delivery app designed to serve quick snacks and meals. The app aims to compete in the fast-growing quick-food delivery market.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 14:34 IST
Icon
Swiggy looks to shape the future of menu design, introduces score tool
Swiggy Snacc
1/6 Swiggy has launched the “Menu Score Tool” to enhance the restaurant experience and offerings. This tool will provide restaurants with a data-driven dashboard and will give insights to optimize menus. (Google playstore)
image caption
2/6 According to the company, this new tool aims to shape the future of menu design and customer engagement. It uses data analytics to create a user-friendly dashboard that highlights user preferences and provides competitive analysis. (Swiggy)
image caption
3/6 The menu score tool empowers restaurants with recommendations for menu categories, dishes, images, add-ons, and combos to improve their services and make their menu more attractive as per customer needs. (Swiggy)
Swiggy Snacc
4/6 The tools will provide insights into menu performance with a score on a scale of 100 at both the brand and individual outlet levels. It will measure the menu’s overall performance to encourage restaurants to improve. In addition, the tool provides data regarding menu scores of nearby places, giving users to assess their competition and find areas for advancement. (MINT_PRINT)
Swiggy Snacc
5/6 The tool will also provide a granular level which means that restaurants will be able to offer top-performing dishes preferred by the customer.  (MINT_PRINT)
Swiggy Snacc
6/6 Swapnil Bajpai, VP, Supply, Swiggy, said,  "We believe the Menu Score Tool will bring a positive impact on the way restaurants approach menu optimization, enabling them to attract more customers and fostering organic business growth.” (MINT_PRINT)
Swiggy Snacc
icon View all Images
Swiggy has launched a new app, Snacc, to compete in 15-minutes snack and meal deliveries. (Swiggy)

Swiggy has introduced a new food delivery app called 'Snacc by Swiggy,' designed to provide fast snack and meal deliveries in just 15 minutes. The app focuses on quick food options, similar to Zepto's Zepto Cafe, and offers a range of snacks and meals.

Currently, Snacc is being tested in select Bengaluru pin codes, with no official launch date or expanded availability announced yet. The app is available for download on the Play Store, where users can find offerings such as tea, coffee, breakfast items, light meals, and desserts.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: We never sold your personal data: Apple after paying $95 Million to settle Siri lawsuit

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Notably, Snacc operates as a standalone app, which contrasts with Swiggy's previous approach of maintaining a unified app for all services.

The launch of Snacc positions Swiggy to compete with existing players in the fast-food delivery market, including Zepto Cafe and Blinkit's Bistro, the latter of which has yet to launch. This move coincides with the growing popularity of quick delivery services in the food sector, as companies aim to cater to the demand for faster meal options.

Also read: Google rolls out QR code-based file sharing via Quick Share for Android users worldwide

Recently, Zomato launched a similar 15-minute food delivery service on its main app. Zomato's service delivers ready-to-eat meals and snacks from nearby restaurants within a 2-kilometre radius.

What Sets Snacc Apart from Swiggy's Bolt?

While Swiggy's Bolt, which offers 10-minute deliveries from restaurants, also aims for speed, Snacc is focused on delivering fast food, beverages, and prepared meals. Its menu includes chocolate cookies, coffee, sandwiches, Indian breakfast items, egg puffs, and cheese Maggi. Snacc is designed to target a different market segment than Bolt, which already serves over 400 cities and contributes significantly to Swiggy's orders.

Also read: Amazon unveils Echo Spot in India: Alexa-powered smart alarm clock with custom display, music, and smart home features

Ola has also entered the space with Ola Dash, offering 10-minute food delivery in Bengaluru and planning nationwide expansion. Meanwhile, magicpin has rolled out magicNOW, a 15-minute food delivery service across six Indian cities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 14:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets