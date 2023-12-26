Icon
Home Tech News Moon Sniper: Japan lander enters lunar orbit; JAXA reveals date for descent to surface

Moon Sniper: Japan lander enters lunar orbit; JAXA reveals date for descent to surface

Japan's SLIM space probe entered the Moon's orbit on Monday in a major step towards the country's first successful lunar landing, expected next month.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Dec 26 2023, 07:07 IST
Icon
Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO and JAXA’s lunar mission overview
SLIM space probe
1/5 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and JAXA are developing the Chandrayaan-4 mission which is known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX). This international collaborative mission will study the quantity and types of water resources present on the lunar surface. (JAXA)
SLIM space probe
2/5 The launch of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will take place in 2025 if everything goes as planned. The launch will be carried by JAXA’s H3 rocket. According to JAXA, the launch mission has around 6 tons of mass whereas the lander and the rover weigh more than 350 kilograms. (JAXA)
SLIM space probe
3/5 The LUPEX mission will aim to land on the lunar south polar region in search of water and it is planned to stay on the Moon for more than 3 months to conduct successful studies. Furthermore, the rover and the lander will also be designed to survive lunar night and extreme cold. (JAXA)
SLIM space probe
4/5 The Chandrayaan-4 mission will be equipped with six major payloads: Resource Investigation Water Analyzer(REIWA), Advanced Lunar Imaging Spectrometer(ALIS), Neuron Spectrometer(NS), Ground Penetrating Radar(GPR), Exospheric Mass Spectrometer for LUPEX(EMS-L), and Mid-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer. (JAXA)
SLIM space probe
5/5 The Resource Investigation Water Analyzer(REIWA) payload will further consist of four major instruments to study water resources. The instruments include a Lunar Thermogravimetric Analyzer(LTGA), Triple Reflection Reflectron(TRITON), Aquatic Detector using Optical Resonance(ADORE), and Sample Analysis Package(ISAP). (Pixabay)
SLIM space probe
icon View all Images
The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" because it is designed to land within 100 metres (328 feet) of a specific target on the lunar surface. ( representative image) (REUTERS)

Japan's SLIM space probe entered the Moon's orbit on Monday in a major step towards the country's first successful lunar landing, expected next month. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" because it is designed to land within 100 metres (328 feet) of a specific target on the lunar surface.

If successful, the touchdown would make Japan only the fifth country to have successfully landed a probe on the Moon, after the United States, Russia, China and India.

On Monday, SLIM "successfully entered the moon's orbit at 04:51 pm Japan time" (0751 GMT), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement released Monday evening.

"Its trajectory shift was achieved as originally planned, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about the probe's conditions," the agency said.

The lander's descent towards the moon is expected to start around 12:00 am Japan time on January 20, with its landing on the surface scheduled for 20 minutes later, JAXA said.

The H-IIA rocket lifted off in September from the southern island of Tanegashima carrying the lander, after three postponements linked to bad weather.

JAXA said this month that the mission would be an "unprecedentedly high precision landing" on the Moon.

The lander is equipped with a spherical probe that was developed with a toy company.

Slightly bigger than a tennis ball, it can change its shape to move on the lunar surface.

Compared to previous probes that landed "a few or 10-plus kilometres" away from targets, SLIM's purported margin of error of under 100 metres suggests a level of accuracy once thought impossible, thanks to the culmination of a 20-year effort by researchers, according to JAXA.

With the advance of technology, demand is growing to pinpoint targets like craters and rocks on the lunar surface, Shinichiro Sakai, JAXA's SLIM project manager, told reporters this month.

"Gone are the days when merely exploring 'somewhere on the moon' was desired," he said.

Hopes are also high that SLIM's exactitude will make sampling of lunar permafrost easier, bringing scientists a step closer to uncovering the mystery around water resources on the moon, Sakai added.

Japanese missions have failed twice -- one public and one private.

Last year, the country unsuccessfully sent a lunar probe named Omotenashi as part of the United States' Artemis 1 mission.

In April, Japanese startup ispace tried in vain to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication with its craft after what it described as a "hard landing".

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 07:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon