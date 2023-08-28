Home Tech News Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM: Jio Smart Home, AI, JioAirFiber and more - check highlights

Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM: Jio Smart Home, AI, JioAirFiber and more - check highlights

Mukesh Ambni announced that nearly 1 million 5G cells would be operational in the Jio network by December.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 16:12 IST
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Reliance Jio 5G
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
5G spectrum auction
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio 5G
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Jio Smart Home, AI, JioAirFiber and more
View all Images
About 85% of India's operational 5G cells are within Jio's network. (JIO)

At the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani took the stage to share the company's remarkable achievements and unveil its ambitious future plans.

Mukesh Ambani began by congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the triumph of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. After that, Ambani revealed that an impressive 85% of India's operational 5G cells are within Jio's network. Ambani stated that the company's 5G services are on track to blanket the entire nation by December of this year. He shared that there is a substantial increase in data consumption, with an average of over 25 GB per month per user. He further announced that nearly 1 million 5G cells would be operational in the Jio network by December. Take a look at the major announcements during the event.

Jio AirFibre

Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio's most anticipated unit JioAirFibre is set to debut on Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 19th. Jio Air Fiber promises to offer a fiber-like 5G network wirelessly over the air. It can act as a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, providing network connectivity to every corner of the home using Jio True 5G. “Our extensive Jio Fiber service already serves 10+ million customers, with thousands getting connected each month. With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to 200+ million homes and other premises”, said Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani during the event.

Jio Smart Home Services and True5G Developer Platform

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio introduced two groundbreaking services. First, the Jio Smart Home Services promise to revolutionize how people experience and manage their homes. This service is designed to enhance the convenience, security, and efficiency of modern households. Additionally, the Jio True5G Developer Platform was unveiled. It promises to accelerate industry transformation by providing developers with the necessary tools and resources.

AI to all

Mukesh Ambani promised Artificial Intelligence (AI) for everyone and everywhere. He highlighted the significance of AI in transforming various domains and shared Jio's vision to deliver India-specific AI models and solutions. Ambani emphasized the need for robust AI-ready digital infrastructure and announced the company's intention to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 16:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets