Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM: Jio Smart Home, AI, JioAirFiber and more - check highlights

At the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani took the stage to share the company's remarkable achievements and unveil its ambitious future plans.

Mukesh Ambani began by congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the triumph of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. After that, Ambani revealed that an impressive 85% of India's operational 5G cells are within Jio's network. Ambani stated that the company's 5G services are on track to blanket the entire nation by December of this year. He shared that there is a substantial increase in data consumption, with an average of over 25 GB per month per user. He further announced that nearly 1 million 5G cells would be operational in the Jio network by December. Take a look at the major announcements during the event.

Jio AirFibre

Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio's most anticipated unit JioAirFibre is set to debut on Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 19th. Jio Air Fiber promises to offer a fiber-like 5G network wirelessly over the air. It can act as a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, providing network connectivity to every corner of the home using Jio True 5G. “Our extensive Jio Fiber service already serves 10+ million customers, with thousands getting connected each month. With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to 200+ million homes and other premises”, said Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani during the event.

Jio Smart Home Services and True5G Developer Platform

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio introduced two groundbreaking services. First, the Jio Smart Home Services promise to revolutionize how people experience and manage their homes. This service is designed to enhance the convenience, security, and efficiency of modern households. Additionally, the Jio True5G Developer Platform was unveiled. It promises to accelerate industry transformation by providing developers with the necessary tools and resources.

AI to all

Mukesh Ambani promised Artificial Intelligence (AI) for everyone and everywhere. He highlighted the significance of AI in transforming various domains and shared Jio's vision to deliver India-specific AI models and solutions. Ambani emphasized the need for robust AI-ready digital infrastructure and announced the company's intention to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity.