Icon
Home Tech News Mukesh Ambani Wants Reliance To Emerge as AI Enabler in India, Be Among World's Top 10 Conglomerates

Mukesh Ambani Wants Reliance To Emerge as AI Enabler in India, Be Among World's Top 10 Conglomerates

Mukesh Ambani urged Reliance Industries' employees to accelerate AI transformation across all businesses in 2024 and solve “India’s urgent national priorities”.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 22:14 IST
Icon
Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries is in the midst of transforming into a digital conglomerate by pushing into digital commerce under Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani. (Hindustan Times)
Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries is in the midst of transforming into a digital conglomerate by pushing into digital commerce under Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani. (Hindustan Times)

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani has urged the employees of his company to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) transformation across all businesses in 2024 to stay ahead of rivals in deploying advanced technologies. In this year-end address to Reliance employees on Thursday, at an event marking the 91st birth anniversary of the company's late founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh outlined his ambitions.

“We need to be at forefront of using data, with AI as an enabler for achieving a quantum jump in productivity and efficiency,” Ambani said. This will help the company to be at the forefront of solving “India's urgent national priorities in education, healthcare, agriculture and employment generation,” Ambani said.

"Reliance can and Reliance will grow to be among the top 10 business conglomerates of the world," Ambani said, indicating his ambitions for the company and where he wanted to see it.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. is working with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to launch ‘BharatGPT,' a large language model that would be tailored to the needs of Indian users, Akash Ambani, the tycoon's elder son said at an event this week. Akash, who's helming the group's telecom and digital ventures, also said Reliance plans to integrate AI across businesses.

Reliance is in the midst of transforming into a digital conglomerate by pushing into digital commerce. It now sells everything from electronics to apparel through its online and offline stores.

Mukesh urged employees to bring AI-led transformation across the company's key growth engines including digital services, retail, oil and chemical business as well as health and life science by 2024.

The sector is also luring Asia's second-richest person, Gautam Adani, whose flagship on Thursday announced a joint venture with UAE's International Holding Co. to explore AI, Internet of Things and blockchain technology for industrial applications. The Adani Group is increasingly looking to diversify into digital services, much like Reliance.

Reliance, which was started by Mukesh's father Dhirubhai Ambani in 1957, now operates in telecoms, digital services, retail, oil and gas and new energy with a market value of more than $200 billion.

To supports its AI ambitions, in September Reliance signed a deal with U.S. chip firm Nvidia to develop cloud infrastructure and language models, as well as generative applications, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters and PTI)

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 21:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon