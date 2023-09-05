Musk Blames Anti-Defamation League for X’s US Ad Sales Slump
Advertising revenue on X Corp., the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is still down 60%, “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), owner Elon Musk said in a series of posts Monday.
Advertising revenue on X Corp., the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is still down 60%, “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), owner Elon Musk said in a series of posts Monday.
Musk said the ADL has been “trying to kill” the platform since he bought it last year, by “falsely accusing” it and him of being anti-Semitic. He added that legal action was one possible option if the non-profit organization persisted with its accusations. Musk said he was “pro free speech” but against anti-Semitism “of any kind.”
The ADL has said that reports of harassment and extremist content on the platform have spiked since Musk's takeover.
While X no longer needs to bring US advertising revenue back to prior levels in order to survive, it “would be nice” to see the numbers bounce back, Musk added in another post.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71693854869196