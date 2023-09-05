Musk Blames Anti-Defamation League for X’s US Ad Sales Slump

Advertising revenue on X Corp., the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is still down 60%, “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), owner Elon Musk said in a series of posts Monday.

Musk said the ADL has been “trying to kill” the platform since he bought it last year, by “falsely accusing” it and him of being anti-Semitic. He added that legal action was one possible option if the non-profit organization persisted with its accusations. Musk said he was “pro free speech” but against anti-Semitism “of any kind.”

The ADL has said that reports of harassment and extremist content on the platform have spiked since Musk's takeover.

While X no longer needs to bring US advertising revenue back to prior levels in order to survive, it “would be nice” to see the numbers bounce back, Musk added in another post.