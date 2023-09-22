Icon
Home Tech News Musk’s Starlink Beams to Container Ships So Crews Can Web Surf

Musk’s Starlink Beams to Container Ships So Crews Can Web Surf

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service is heading deeper into one of the world’s oldest and vast economic frontiers: the high seas.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 09:07 IST
Icon
Starlink
Hapag-Lloyd AG, the biggest container shipping line based in Germany, said Thursday it will install SpaceX’s Starlink service aboard the ships it owns. (AFP)
Starlink
Hapag-Lloyd AG, the biggest container shipping line based in Germany, said Thursday it will install SpaceX’s Starlink service aboard the ships it owns. (AFP)

Elon Musk's satellite internet service is heading deeper into one of the world's oldest and vast economic frontiers: the high seas.

Hapag-Lloyd AG, the biggest container shipping line based in Germany, said Thursday it will install SpaceX's Starlink service aboard the ships it owns and manages after a pilot program involving four vessels proved successful. Charters won't receive the service under the current plan. According to Alphaliner data, 122 of the 259 ships that Hapag-Lloyd operates are company-owned.

For crews that spend months at sea, reliable on-board connectivity is a luxury if it's available at all, partly hinging on proximity to land-based networks. During the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, seafarers' sense of isolation only intensified as they kept working months after their employment contracts expired because global goods trade surged and border restrictions that made returning home difficult.

In a statement, Hapag-Lloyd said “the high-speed satellite internet has revolutionized communication for seafarers, enabling seamless video calls and streaming services.”

Hapag-Lloyd Chief Operating Officer Maximilian Rothkopf added that the connections will “enhance their well-being on board.”

Next steps in the rollout include ordering more equipment and installing antennas by year-end and activation of the service starting in early 2024.

The broadband network has capacity of as much as 250 megabits per second, the Hamburg-based carrier said. That helps facilitate “not only private use but also enabling Hapag-Lloyd to conduct remote maintenance and vessel inspections,” the company said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 09:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon