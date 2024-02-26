MWC 2024: Instant search to AI photography, 6 Google Android experiences unveiled

The global tech stage is set at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, where industry giants are showcasing the latest breakthroughs in mobile technology. This year, Alphabet seized the spotlight, revealing new features in its Google Android ecosystem designed to enhance user experiences worldwide.

Menaka Shroff, Senior Director of Global Android Product Marketing, announced on Monday, "At MWC Barcelona, we're unveiling how our latest AI technologies and multi-device experiences can elevate your productivity across the Android ecosystem."

1. Try Circle to Search

Only on Android, Circle to Search lets you instantly search anywhere on your phone without switching apps. In the Circle to Search exhibit at MWC, explore what you can circle, highlight, scribble, or tap — like interesting landmarks, dishes you want to try, and more. Circle to Search is available now on select Android premium phones, including the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

2. Get that picture-perfect shot with Best Take on Google Pixel 8 and Google 8 Pro

Best Take is an AI-powered feature in Google Photos on Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro that helps you nail a group photo. Try it out with your group at MWC — just take a few photos and Best Take will capture everyone's best expression in one shot.

3. See Google Pixel Fold's Dual Screen interpreter mode in action

Google Pixel Fold's Dual Screen interpreter mode displays live translations to help break down language barriers. At MWC, you'll see that the Fold's unique design displays translations on both screens (one on each side), so you can have a natural, uninterrupted conversation — which is especially helpful when you're traveling.

4. Give new Android Auto features a spin

Step into the BMW i5 M60, and be one of the first to experience new messaging features on Android Auto. Using AI, Android Auto automatically summarizes long texts (even group chats) and suggests relevant replies so you can keep in touch without compromising safety on the road. While you're behind the wheel, explore the latest apps on Android Auto, including productivity apps like Zoom, smart home apps, and more.

5. Tune into a discussion on AI

On February 26 at 15:15 CET, Google DeepMind CEO and Co-Founder Demis Hassabis will join renowned tech journalist Steven Levy on the MWC Main Stage, Hall 4 for a fireside chat called “A new era of intelligence.” They'll discuss the ways AI is poised to transform our world — from tackling major scientific problems like energy, climate change, and drug discovery, to transforming the way people create, communicate, and do business. Tune in live. And if you're feeling inspired after the session, swing by our space to chat with Gemini and collaborate with the best of Google AI.

6. See how McLaren's F1 racing team uses Google technology

From Chrome browser to Android, McLaren's Formula 1 racing team relies on our technology in the McLaren Technology Centre and at the track to improve collaboration and better analyze track data. This technology contributed to McLaren's world record-breaking fastest F1 pit stop last season (at 1.80 seconds).

In Google's demo space, check out how the McLaren F1 team uses Android devices to take their performance to the next level. You'll see how McLaren uses Android-powered Samsung devices — including Galaxy smartphones, watches, and tablets — across its race weekend operations. For example, they used Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra devices to provide live, 360-degree footage to the team during pit stop practice. They also used Quick Share to share clips to a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to allow for real-time viewing and annotation of their pit stops.

