Nagpur man loses ₹6.16 lakh to cyber fraudster
A 29-year-old Nagpur-based man has lost ₹6.16 lakh to a cyber fraudster after he clicked on a link sent on his WhatsApp account, police said on Friday.
The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month.
The caller, a woman, asked him to verify information about a company by sending him a link.
When he clicked on the link, a sum of ₹6.16 lakh was debited from his bank account, they said.
Police have registered a case and further investigation was on.
First Published Date: 14 May, 19:46 IST
Tags: cyber crime
