National Technology Day: 3 companies that have turned to AI-IoT for solutions

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 13:43 IST
Today is National Technology Day. The occasion was started by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998. Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11. Take a look at these 3 companies that have turned to AI/IoT for solutions:

1. Konica Minolta India is into industrial printers and digital workplace solutions. It is a part of Konica Minolta, Inc., a Japanese multinational corporation.

Their solutions specialize in Production printing, Industrial printing, Enterprise printing solutions and Enterprise Content Management.

By leveraging the latest technologies and best practices, they help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

The organization is also poised to usher in the AI/IoT inspired transition to cyber-physical systems that is heralding the industry to 4.0 Era and are also working in Analytics and Deep Learning for a Society 5.0 transformation.

2. Evera is an app-based EV cab service provider in Delhi-NCR. Its mission is to reduce the carbon footprint of human transportation.

Evera has deployed cutting-edge technology and is shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

Evera is an asset-light provider of electric vehicle (EV) cab services for both B2C and B2B customers.

3. Park+ is India's first super app for car owners that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners - ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems, and EV charging stations using digital technology.

Park+ hosts India's largest digital community of car owners on its platform with 80 lakh+ users. Park+ access control and parking automation solutions are deployed at prominent places across India.

11 May, 13:43 IST
