National Technology Day: 5 Tech companies helping ease consumers' online life

National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11th each year in India to commemorate the successful nuclear tests conducted in 1998. It recognizes India's prowess in the field of science and technology. Over the past few years, the landscape of our daily lives, work routines, and social interactions has undergone a remarkable transformation, courtesy efforts of technology companies. From Apple's user-friendly devices to Amazon's seamless online platform enabling effortless shopping and delivery, these tech giants have revolutionized the way we access information, and stay connected with others.

On this National Technology Day, take a look at these tech companies that have solved many consumers' problems online.

Quick Heal

Quick Heal, a cybersecurity company, develops and provides various security software products for individuals, businesses, and government organizations. The company offers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions such as antivirus, anti-malware, anti-spyware, firewall, and mobile security for Android and iOS devices.

World of Play

PLAY is an Indian technology company that aims to provide smart wearables that combine advanced technology with trendy designs. At present, PLAY offers a range of stylish and high-quality wearables that go beyond typical electronic devices, and are reasonably priced.

mFilterIt

mFilterIt is a new-age company providing verification, protection, and measurement capabilities across digital media. The company offers cutting-edge data-driven solutions to empower advertisers with clean and insightful data to effectively optimize ad campaigns and make impactful business decisions.

Fittr

Fittr is an Indian health and fitness community that provides users with a comprehensive platform for achieving their fitness goals. Founded in 2014, the platform offers personalized workout plans, nutrition guidance, and community support based on the latest scientific research and analysis. The platform also provides tools such as workout trackers, meal planners, and recipe guides, as well as a vibrant community of users who offer support and motivation to each other.

CLIRNET

CLIRNET is a platform in India that offers medical professionals free digital tools and services.CLIRNET partners with national medical associations, institutions, and the healthcare industry to serve over 250,000 doctors in both urban and rural areas. The company aims to provide accessible, affordable, and equitable patient care. It leverages innovative data and audio technologies to improve doctor collaboration and knowledge sharing.