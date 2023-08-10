NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Online choice filling steps

The second round of choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process commenced on August 10. Applicants are now able to indicate their preferences and confirm their choices online by accessing the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling window will remain open until August 15, 2023.

Subsequently, the committee will initiate the seat allotment process from August 16 to 17, 2023. On August 18, seats will be assigned to candidates participating in Round 2 of NEET UG counselling for 2023. Those individuals who are granted seats in this round must complete the admission process by physically reporting to their respective universities between August 20 and August 28.

An important document uploading and verification phase is scheduled to begin on August 19. This step follows the release of open seats from Round 1. The initiation of Round 2 for NEET UG Counselling 2023 by the MCC aims to efficiently allocate the remaining seats. After the release of results for Round 2 seat allocation, there will also be a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.

Guidelines for Filling Choices Online in Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates who wish to participate in the second round of NEET UG counselling and fill in their choices online are required to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 3: Access the choice filling section and review the available colleges and programs.

Step 4: Prioritise your preferred choices.

Step 5: Ensure to save and lock your choices before the deadline.

Step 6: Print a copy of the selected choices for future reference.

