NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Online choice filling steps

Now that the NEET PG schedule has been declared, the online counselling process for PG medical admissions based on the eligibility criteria and NEET scores has begun. Know details

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 13:55 IST
The second round of choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process commenced on August 10. (neet.nta.nic.in)

The second round of choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process commenced on August 10. Applicants are now able to indicate their preferences and confirm their choices online by accessing the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling window will remain open until August 15, 2023.

Subsequently, the committee will initiate the seat allotment process from August 16 to 17, 2023. On August 18, seats will be assigned to candidates participating in Round 2 of NEET UG counselling for 2023. Those individuals who are granted seats in this round must complete the admission process by physically reporting to their respective universities between August 20 and August 28.

An important document uploading and verification phase is scheduled to begin on August 19. This step follows the release of open seats from Round 1. The initiation of Round 2 for NEET UG Counselling 2023 by the MCC aims to efficiently allocate the remaining seats. After the release of results for Round 2 seat allocation, there will also be a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.

Guidelines for Filling Choices Online in Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates who wish to participate in the second round of NEET UG counselling and fill in their choices online are required to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 3: Access the choice filling section and review the available colleges and programs.

Step 4: Prioritise your preferred choices.

Step 5: Ensure to save and lock your choices before the deadline.

Step 6: Print a copy of the selected choices for future reference.

For those who were unable to secure admission this year, but want to try again, here are the top three apps that can greatly assist in preparing for the NEET exam 2024:

1. NEETPrep

NEETPrep offers a range of resources including practice questions, online tests, and live doubt-clearing sessions. It also provides in-depth video lectures that cover 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus, along with over 480 hours of study material tailored for medical aspirants.

2. Aakash App for JEE & NEET

This app offers coaching for both IIT JEE and NEET, providing students with options for live online classes as well as traditional offline classroom settings.

3. Unacademy

Unacademy is a widely recognized app for NEET preparation. It offers a blend of live and recorded classes, motivational and strategy videos, as well as study materials. Subscribers can also access sessions dedicated to resolving doubts.

By making effective use of these apps, students can elevate their learning experience and enhance their prospects of success in the NEET entrance exam. Explore these preparation tools to excel in your career.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 13:55 IST
