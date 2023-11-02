Icon
Netflix makes binge-watching fun for everyone; the more you watch, the better it gets

New changes to Netflix Ad-supported plan have been rolled out! Reap many benefits from binge-watching shows and movies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 16:18 IST
Check out the new features introduced by Netflix. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

Netflix has been rolling out a number of changes to its plans, we heard about increased prices in various regions, and now, the online streaming platform has brought new features to its Ad-supported plan which may make users happy. The ad-tier Netflix users will notice the changes in their app at the beginning of 2024. Check out what new features have been brought by Netflix.

Netflix Ad-supported plan changes

In October, Netflix announced a price hike for its standard and premium plan. As per the newly decided plan, Netflix offers a Basic plan of $11.99 per month, and its Premium plan of $22.99 per month. However, the ad-supported plan and Standard tier remain at the same price. Now, there is a surprise for users as the new features are being brought to the ad-supported plan.

According to 9To5Mac reports, people who binge-watch content on Netflix will now get fewer ads - the more you watch, the fewer ads you get. Netflix said that it will make the fourth episode ad-free to subscribers who watch three consecutive episodes of a show. Netflix said, “Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilize our new binge ad (wt) format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row.” The changes will be made in the first quarter of 2024. This may come as good news to people who like to binge watch their content.

Additionally, Netflix ad-support subscribers will be able to download content for offline viewing, making it the only ad-supported streaming service to offer downloads. This announcement was made after the ad-tier plan reached 15 million global active monthly users. These exciting features by Netflix may also attract more users.

Now, Netflix users with ad-support plans can watch content in 1080p and they can also access the app on the Apple TV. At just $6.99 monthly, users will be able to enjoy watching their favourite content on Netflix. The new Netflix feature might increase your screen time, however, now people prefer to binge watch their content which makes it a win-win situation for both the users and the company.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 16:18 IST
