Icon
Home Tech News Netflix sends out last DVD

Netflix sends out last DVD

Streaming powerhouse Netflix mailed out its last DVD on Friday, ending a service after 25 years that helped the company grow into an entertainment behemoth.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 06:39 IST
Icon
Netflix
Founder Reed Hastings has often said that he started the company in a pique of frustration with the Blockbuster rental store that charged him $40 for returning the movie Apollo 13 six weeks late. (Pexels)
Netflix
Founder Reed Hastings has often said that he started the company in a pique of frustration with the Blockbuster rental store that charged him $40 for returning the movie Apollo 13 six weeks late. (Pexels)

Streaming powerhouse Netflix mailed out its last DVD on Friday, ending a service after 25 years that helped the company grow into an entertainment behemoth.

Founder Reed Hastings has often said that he started the company in a pique of frustration with the Blockbuster rental store that charged him $40 for returning the movie Apollo 13 six weeks late.

Out of that eventually came the idea for a subscription based DVD-by-mail service that let the customer hold onto the title as long as they wanted.

Once viewed, the DVD was slipped into a prepaid envelope and sent back to the company, with the subscriber's next choice sent on its way in exchange.

"In 1998, we delivered our first DVD. This morning, we shipped our last," the company said on its website on Friday.

"For 25 years, we redefined how people watched films and series at home, and shared the excitement as they opened their mailboxes to our iconic red envelopes," the statement added.

In April, when the decision to stop DVD rentals was announced, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said those "iconic" mailings "changed the way people watched shows and movies at home -- and they paved the way for the shift to streaming."

On its site, the company said the mail service accumulated 40 million unique subscribers throughout its run, mainly in the United States. The streaming platform currently has 238 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix said that the first movie mailed out was the comedy Beetlejuice and that more than 5.2 billion DVDs have been sent out since then.

The most-rented DVD was the US sports drama "The Blind Side" starring Sandra Bullock.

That feel-good movie, about a white family that takes in a Black homeless child, was released in 2009, when the DVD service was at the height of its popularity.

That movie has since proved controversial after the former NFL star and subject of the film Michael Oher said the portrayal was exaggerated and filled with inaccuracies.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 06:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 cheats
GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon