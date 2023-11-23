New Google Meet hand raise gesture launched! Know how it works

Google Meet workspace is rolling out a new feature that will be able to detect hand gestures. The new Google Meet hand raise gesture feature is one of the interesting additions to the platform as it will enable users to physically raise their hand and the application will automatically notify participants that they want to speak. All you have to do is make your hands visible to the device's camera and it will recognize that you are raising your hand. Know more about the Google Meet hand gesture feature here.

About Google Meet hand gesture detection feature

Earlier, to speak in the meeting, participants had to press the hand raise icon. Now, users will just have to raise their hand physically and Google Meet will recognize your action through the gesture detection feature. Google says make sure your hand is properly positioned in front of the camera and it should be placed away from your face and body. Furthermore, users will have to keep their hands raised for a few seconds for the feature to activate.

Note that the Google Meet hand raise gesture detection feature does not work for the active speaker. Once, you are not a speaker, the feature will be automatically resumed. Sounds cool right? The new Google Meet feature can be accessed through all workspace plans such as Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, and others. Also, the gesture feature is off in the Meet by default, therefore, users will have to activate it through the settings. You just have to go to More options and then tap on “Reaction”, from there, you can enable the Hand Raise Gesture feature.

With the help of the gesture feature, users will not always have to sit close to their mouse to activate the hand-raise icon as now, they just have to raise their hand in front of their camera. The feature has been officially rolled out starting from November 21 and the gradual rollout will begin from November 28, 2023.

