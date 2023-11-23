Icon
Home Tech News New Google Meet hand raise gesture launched! Know how it works

New Google Meet hand raise gesture launched! Know how it works

Raise your hand to speak! Google Meet hand raise gesture in the workspace has been announced. Know more about the new feature here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 11:51 IST
Icon
Google Meet
Know about Google Meet hand raise gesture detection feature. (Google)
Google Meet
Know about Google Meet hand raise gesture detection feature. (Google)

Google Meet workspace is rolling out a new feature that will be able to detect hand gestures. The new Google Meet hand raise gesture feature is one of the interesting additions to the platform as it will enable users to physically raise their hand and the application will automatically notify participants that they want to speak. All you have to do is make your hands visible to the device's camera and it will recognize that you are raising your hand. Know more about the Google Meet hand gesture feature here.

About Google Meet hand gesture detection feature

Earlier, to speak in the meeting, participants had to press the hand raise icon. Now, users will just have to raise their hand physically and Google Meet will recognize your action through the gesture detection feature. Google says make sure your hand is properly positioned in front of the camera and it should be placed away from your face and body. Furthermore, users will have to keep their hands raised for a few seconds for the feature to activate.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Note that the Google Meet hand raise gesture detection feature does not work for the active speaker. Once, you are not a speaker, the feature will be automatically resumed. Sounds cool right? The new Google Meet feature can be accessed through all workspace plans such as Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, and others. Also, the gesture feature is off in the Meet by default, therefore, users will have to activate it through the settings. You just have to go to More options and then tap on “Reaction”, from there, you can enable the Hand Raise Gesture feature.

With the help of the gesture feature, users will not always have to sit close to their mouse to activate the hand-raise icon as now, they just have to raise their hand in front of their camera. The feature has been officially rolled out starting from November 21 and the gradual rollout will begin from November 28, 2023.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 11:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon