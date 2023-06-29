Home Tech News New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling, but NJ may only approve for 2 more

New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling, but NJ may only approve for 2 more

New Jersey's casinos want to expand the state's tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years, lawmakers may only approve it for an additional two years.

By:AP
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 19:03 IST
New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling
New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling (AP)
New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling
New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling (AP)

New Jersey's casinos want to expand the state's tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years, but state lawmakers may only approve it for an additional two years.

A state Ambssely committee approved a bill Tuesday that originally would have allowed online casino gambling to run through 2033.

But the committee amended it to reduce the extension to just two years. The changes were not made public during the hearing, and lawmakers could not be reached for comment after the vote.

It is unclear when a final vote might be held.

Internet gambling has been a success story in New Jersey, which has won more from online gamblers than any of the five other states that also allow it.

Since New Jersey began taking online bets in November 2013, Atlantic City's casinos and their online partners have won $6.29 billion from gamblers, according to the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group. That does not include money from online sports bets.

It was widely credited with helping Atlantic City's casinos stay afloat during 3 1/2 months of shutdowns in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in the lean months that followed the casinos reopening, as many gamblers remained wary of venturing out to crowded indoor spaces.

“The reauthorization of the internet gaming bill for 10 years is vital to the continued success of the gaming industry in New Jersey and the programs that are supported by the taxes collected,” said Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino Hotel and of the Casino Association of New Jersey. “This will also provide investor confidence in the New Jersey internet gaming industry.”

He declined to comment on the change in the bill reducing it from 10 to two years.

While it has undoubtedly provided a new revenue stream for Atlantic City's casinos, internet gambling appears to be permanently changing the habits of some gamblers who would rather bet from home, the office, the beach or other places instead of visiting casinos in person.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market, said internet gambling is becoming part of the new normal for many gamblers.

While welcoming the additional revenue, casino executives caution that internet gambling winnings can be misleading in terms of the overall health of their businesses. Money from online winnings must be shared with partners like tech platforms and, in the case of sports betting, sports books, and is not solely for the casinos to keep. Some casino executives say as much as 70% of online winnings go to their partners in online ventures.

In addition to New Jersey, internet gambling is legal in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Delaware and West Virginia.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 19:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets