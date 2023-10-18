New YouTube features rolling out now; check stable You tab, song search by humming, more

YouTube to roll out new design and feature upgrades to TV and mobile apps. Over the years, the app has seen significant changes and now it is getting a modern look to improve viewer's experience. The app will be rolling out “three dozen new features and design updates” in terms of watching and creating videos. Check out what's coming with the new YouTube upgrade.

YouTube update

According to the YouTube blog, the app has introduced new features that give more power to the viewers on how they choose to watch their content. Below are some of the features:

1. YouTube audio control: The app will now include a “Stable Volume” which is an automated feature that will help maintain consistent audio levels and contribute to a more improved watching and listening experience.

2. New You Tab: YouTube has merged the Library Tab and account page where users will be able to find your history of watched videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases, all your account-related details and channel information.

3. Search songs by humming: Now YouTube users will find the song by playing, singing, or humming when they can not remember the name of the song. This feature employs AI to match the audio to the original recording. It will be made available in a few weeks for only Android users.

4. YouTube lock screen: Now accidental taps will be history as YouTube will integrate a lock screen on mobile and tablets so users can avoid interruptions while watching any content.

Note that these features will be made available gradually through updates in a few weeks.

YouTube also said that the changes have been made according to the creator's and viewers' feedback.

There are more new features that are yet to be announced by YouTube and these too will be rolled out in due course of time worldwide.