No change in age limit, attempts for UPSC civil services exam, says Govt; Check these top 5 prep apps to crack it

The government has declared that no changes will be made to the age limit or the number of attempts in the UPSC civil services exam. If you are preparing for it, these 5 apps will help you clear the exams.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 14:12 IST
UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination (CSE) annually, operating under government supervision. (HT_PRINT)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has made a big announcement that will affect aspirants of the UPSC civil services examination. The government has decided against making any modifications to the current age limits and the number of attempts allowed for the examination, putting an end to speculations about potential changes, as per a report by PTI.

UPSC Civil Services Exam details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination (CSE) annually, operating under government supervision.

Being one of the most fiercely competitive exams in the country, the CSE has a meticulously structured format with strict rules and guidelines, including limits on the number of attempts and a fixed age threshold.

Existing provisions remain unaltered

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India, expressed his perspective in a parliamentary response, stating, "After considering the judgments of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in response to petitions filed by certain CSE candidates and taking into account the views of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee, the Department of Personnel and Training has concluded that it is not feasible to make any changes to the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age limit for the CSE."

To assist candidates in their preparations like UPSC; Here are the top 5 apps that can provide guidance for your exam preparation:

1. Study IQ: Offering a wide range of features, including video lectures, mock tests, interactive quizzes, and an extensive library of study materials, Study IQ has become a preferred app for many aspirants.

2. WifiStudy: A free app that provides diverse government job preparation resources, including PDFs, articles, and practice questions. The app's community forum enables users to seek help and guidance from fellow students.

3. Testbook: Covering various courses, such as SSC, Banking, Railways, and UPSC, Testbook offers a diverse selection of practice questions and mock tests to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

4. Safalta: A comprehensive app with study materials, live classes, and mock tests, Safalta has gained popularity among government job aspirants. The app's dedicated team of experts is ready to assist in the preparation journey.

5. Swayam: As a government-backed initiative, Swayam provides various online courses tailored for government job aspirants. Offering free access to courses, it serves as an excellent platform to explore different government job sectors and prepare for competitive exams.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 14:12 IST
