No chill for Netflix password sharing! From April 2023, this is what will happen

Netflix password sharing outside household members will not be allowed starting April 2023. All details here.

Netflix doesn't like you to share your password with your friends and others, and hence, it wants to do something about password sharing. Rumours have been long going about Netflix doing something about restrictions on sharing, and now, there's official news of the same happening. In a letter to its stakeholders, Netflix has confirmed rolling out the paid sharing model in the first half of 2023 across the globe.

In the note, Netflix said, “Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.” This means those who widely share their Netflix passwords with their friends will need to pay for the same.

Netflix password sharing no more after April 2023

Those who purchase the subscription will be given an option to review which of the devices are using the account. Additionally, Netflix will also let users transfer their profile to a new account.

“As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with. As we work through this transition – and as some borrowers stop watching either because they don't convert to extra members or full paying accounts – near-term engagement could be negatively impacted. However, we believe the pattern will be similar to what we've seen in Latin America, with engagement growing over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts,” said the company in the letter.

But how is Netflix going to ensure who are your household members and who are not? The company says that Netflix uses IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account, all of which are used to check which devices are using the account in the same household.

When someone outside the household tries to login to Netflix, they will be asked to verify the device before logging in. "We do this to confirm that the device using the account is authorized to do so," said Netflix.