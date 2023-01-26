    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News No chill for Netflix password sharing! From April 2023, this is what will happen

    No chill for Netflix password sharing! From April 2023, this is what will happen

    Netflix password sharing outside household members will not be allowed starting April 2023. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 19:59 IST
    Netflix
    Netflix to stop free password sharing from April 2023. (REUTERS)
    Netflix
    Netflix to stop free password sharing from April 2023. (REUTERS)

    Netflix doesn't like you to share your password with your friends and others, and hence, it wants to do something about password sharing. Rumours have been long going about Netflix doing something about restrictions on sharing, and now, there's official news of the same happening. In a letter to its stakeholders, Netflix has confirmed rolling out the paid sharing model in the first half of 2023 across the globe.

    In the note, Netflix said, “Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.” This means those who widely share their Netflix passwords with their friends will need to pay for the same.

    Netflix password sharing no more after April 2023

    Those who purchase the subscription will be given an option to review which of the devices are using the account. Additionally, Netflix will also let users transfer their profile to a new account.

    “As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with. As we work through this transition – and as some borrowers stop watching either because they don't convert to extra members or full paying accounts – near-term engagement could be negatively impacted. However, we believe the pattern will be similar to what we've seen in Latin America, with engagement growing over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts,” said the company in the letter.

    But how is Netflix going to ensure who are your household members and who are not? The company says that Netflix uses IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account, all of which are used to check which devices are using the account in the same household.

    When someone outside the household tries to login to Netflix, they will be asked to verify the device before logging in. "We do this to confirm that the device using the account is authorized to do so," said Netflix.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 19:59 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'