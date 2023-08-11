No JEE, Gate score needed! Get this certificate from IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced an online certification course in ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers'. The course will be available in the Center for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). If you are interested, then check out the registration dates, eligibility criteria and what the course covers.

About additive manufacturing course offered by IIT Madras

As per the CODE release. additive manufacturing is popularized as a field that offers an enticing avenue for crafting a variety of engineering and biomedical components. The course has huge potential to shape the manufacturing process for low volume production of complex body implants with specific custom-made designs.

The course will cover pre and post-processing methodologies, fundamentals, design strategies for additive manufacturing, operational principles processes and more in six modules.

The learning objectives of the course are to teach the process chain of AM technologies through hands-on training, the use of AM technologies in different engineering industries, understanding the impact of AM technologies in product design and development and more.

The course material consists of 24 hours of interactive online sessions with faculty and 72 hours of recorded videos. After the completion of the course, learners will be awarded a certificate of completion by IIT Madras.

Dr Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said: “This course is aimed at the practising engineers and middle level managers who have not undergone classroom teaching on additive manufacturing. This course is aimed to provide both fundamentals and applied knowledge of additive manufacturing technologies. Those who want to implement various AM technologies in their workplace, can get benefited from this course.”

Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a bachelor's degree in Engineering or Applied Sciences or Basic Sciences with at least 3 years of working experience will be eligible to apply for the course. The course and live classes will start from October 2, 2023, and the last date to apply for the course is September 20.