Not happy with WhatsApp video sharing quality? Just check out what's coming

WhatsApp has recently taken a major step forward by allowing Android and iOS beta testers to send HD photos. Scroll down to know everything about it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 12:27 IST
WhatsApp likely to take visuals to new heights with its HD video sending feature. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp has recently taken a major step forward by allowing Android and iOS beta testers to send HD photos. This significant upgrade is particularly noteworthy because WhatsApp has always compressed image quality to save data and storage. Now, building on this improvement, the platform is currently testing the option to send HD quality videos as well. While the feature is in its beta phase, select Android users can already try it out.

Enhanced Video Quality on WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, the new video function, like the HD photo transmitting option, includes a 'HD' button within the app's drawing editor. Prior to sending a video, users will now see a prominent HD button on top of the message box. Upon tapping this button, two video quality choices will appear: Standard quality and HD (High Definition) quality.

By default, videos are sent in Standard quality, wherein WhatsApp compresses them from their original format. On the other hand, selecting HD enables users to send videos in a higher quality, though slightly compressed. While the HD option may not deliver the exact original quality, it offers a much improved video experience. For example, a video in Standard quality could be 416 x 880 pixels and 6.3MB in size, whereas an HD version would be 608 x 1296 pixels and 12MB in size.

Data and Storage Management

Given WhatsApp's emphasis on quick messaging, it's understandable that sending large files could lead to longer wait times and increased data consumption. Consequently, the default setting remains at Standard quality, and users will need to manually opt for the HD option whenever they send a video on WhatsApp. This mirrors the process already familiar to users when sending HD photos.

Accessing the Feature

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.23.14.10, includes this exciting new feature. For those participating in the WhatsApp beta program, updating to the most recent version will grant access to the HD video sending capability.

With this impending enhancement, WhatsApp users can look forward to enjoying improved video quality without sacrificing excessive data usage or storage space. As the feature makes its way through beta testing, it won't be long before the convenience of HD quality videos becomes accessible to all users.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 12:27 IST
