Home Tech News Now, an AI tool to write your dating profile

Now, an AI tool to write your dating profile

If you cannot think of a witty bio for your dating profile on Tinder, Bumble or other dating apps, then let AI take charge and create an interesting one for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 19:27 IST
Online dating
LoveGenius is an AI platform that helps you write an interesting bio for your dating profile. (Pexels)
Online dating
LoveGenius is an AI platform that helps you write an interesting bio for your dating profile. (Pexels)

Online dating is not easy. Even before you can get to see the potential matches in your area on Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps, you first have to clear two critical obstacles — first, clicking good pictures of yourself, and second, writing a catchy bio. While both are tricky in their own right, you can at least click pictures in nice locations or with pets to make them look aesthetically pleasing but there is no substitution for good writing skills. That's what used to be true, anyway. With the rise of AI, there is a tool for everything you do online. And it was only a matter of time before someone created an AI app that helps write your bio on dating profiles. Let us check out LoveGenius.

What does LoveGenius offer?

Writing a good bio is crucial to find good matches. As you and your personality cannot represent your profile online, the two things that you have to draw people's attention to are the pictures and the bio. Assuming you have figured out the pictures, the bio part is tricky because, within 100 words, you have to write something that makes your potential matches swipe right on you. That's a very small window. And that's where LoveGenius comes in.

The platform claims that using generative AI, it can write bios that will significantly improve your chances of getting a match online. This can really be helpful if you're someone who struggles to express yourself through text or you're someone who finds it difficult to come up with funny and interesting sentences. When we tested out the platform, we found that it only takes about 5 minutes to prepare bios.

How does LoveGenius work?

Once you go to the website lovegenius.io, you will have to answer three sets of questions. The first is basic and it asks your gender and your location. Then you have to write two things that make you happy. And finally, you have to pick one out of eleven questions that describe you better and answer it in your words. That's it. Once you're done, you let the AI do its magic. It takes a couple of minutes and comes up with 5 different dating profile bios. You can select any one of them you like or do it all over again for better suggestions. Once you do like a bio, simply copy it and paste it into your online dating app.

There is also a premium version that creates your entire dating profile by customizing “ the tone of voice, your dating goals, and more” as well as offering you more variations. It also lets you easily transfer the data to your dating app. The platform claims a 4.7X increase in matches after using their bio. The cost for the premium dating profile is $2.99.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 19:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets