Now, beware of fake online villa bookings scam; Mumbai Police just arrested this fraudster

In a recent development, the Mumbai police have apprehended a 23-year-old man, identified as Akash Wadhwani, for his alleged involvement in duping individuals seeking online bookings for villas and bungalows. Wadhwani, a resident of Ghatkopar's eastern suburb, was taken into custody from a hotel in Juhu. The authorities noted that he employed a tactic of staying in luxury hotels to avoid getting caught. He has been implicated in nearly 20 cases of similar nature.

Complaint Filed by BKC Employee

Wadhwani's arrest came after a complaint was lodged by an employee of a private firm situated in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a prominent business hub in Mumbai. The complainant stated that she had been swindled out of Rs. 90,000 while attempting to make an online booking for a villa in Alibaug for a vacation.

Deceptive Website and Monetary Loss

The victim narrated her experience, revealing that she stumbled upon a website named 'vistarastays.com' while searching for vacation accommodations like villas and bungalows in Alibaug. After making contact through the website, she was instructed to transfer Rs. 90,000 to secure a villa booking in the coastal town.

However, as the booking date approached, the individual she had been communicating with vanished. This prompted her to take action and file a complaint with the police.

Clever Strategy

Sub-inspector Rajesh Garad from the BKC police station disclosed that Wadhwani's capture was facilitated through the use of technical evidence. The authorities successfully tracked and nabbed him while he was staying at a hotel in Juhu. Garad further elaborated that Wadhwani had orchestrated a scam involving the creation of a counterfeit website, through which he deceived numerous people. The police have linked him to approximately 20 cases of similar fraudulent activities.

Legal Implications

Akash Wadhwani has been charged under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to cheating, along with provisions of the IT Act. The arrest serves as a warning to potential scammers and a reminder to the public to exercise caution while engaging in online transactions.